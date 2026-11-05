Monterey Car Week Tops $750 Million In Sales, Yet Hagerty Warns That Even As Record Prices Make Headlines, Typical Classic Owners May Be Losing Money

Monterey Car Week just set an all-time record. Five auctions on the Monterey Peninsula sold more than $750 million worth of cars, $755.6 million to be exact according to Hagerty, beating the old record from the 2022 boom by 60%.

Yet in the very report that confirmed it, Hagerty, the collector-car insurer that tracks the market month by month, wrote a line that should make every owner sit up. The typical enthusiast with the typical car is “operating under completely different dynamics,” with values often falling in real terms.

So which market is real, the one breaking records or the one quietly losing money? According to the Classic Car Insider channel, the answer is both.

A $48 Million Ferrari In 2018 Turned Garages Into Retirement Plans

The story starts at Monterey on August 25, 2018. Five-time Le Mans winner Derek Bell drove a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO across the block. Bidding opened at $35 million, and after nearly 10 minutes and three phone bidders it sold for $48.405 million with the buyer’s premium, the most ever paid for a car at auction up to that day.

The channel says the room had just become believers. If a GTO could clear $48 million, then surely a big-block Chevelle, a Hemi Mopar or a matching-numbers Corvette was a safe place to park money. Garages across America, it says, “started to look less like garages and more like retirement plans on wheels.”

Then the pandemic arrived and threw gasoline on the fire.

The Real Peak Came In June 2022, And Almost Nobody Noticed

Hagerty tracks a Market Rating from 0 to 100. Between January 2020 and June 2022 it rose in 21 months and fell in only eight. In June 2022 it hit 78.22, the highest reading in the index’s history.

A month earlier, on May 5, 2022, RM Sotheby’s sold a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe in Stuttgart for 135 million euros, more than $140 million, still the most expensive car ever sold at auction. Monterey that summer brought roughly $470 million, a record at the time, and more than half of private sales closed above the car’s insured value.

After that peak, the Market Rating spent three and a half years falling almost without pause. Of the next 43 months, 37 printed a decline. It was never a clean crash, the channel says. It was a slow split between the cars on magazine covers and the cars filling the back row of regional auctions.

The Middle Market Took The Hit While Trophy Cars Kept Selling

In November 2023, a second 250 GTO was expected to bring more than $60 million. It sold for $51.7 million, a Ferrari auction record on paper and a disappointment in the room.

At volume auctions the picture was clearer. Mecum Kissimmee in January 2024 had a 69.9% sell-through, down from 79% the year before, and the median sale fell from $42,900 to $38,500. That is “not a trophy problem,” the channel says. “That is a middle market problem.”

By December 2024, the Market Rating was down to 60.89, the lowest in almost four years, and the market index sat 14% below its December 2022 high. In the Hagerty Price Guide, values for number-three condition cars, the grade most people actually drive, had fallen to their lowest level in more than a decade once adjusted for inflation.

January 2026, When The Market Split In Two In Plain Sight

Hagerty’s monthly report that month showed the Market Rating at 58.28, the lowest in nearly 15 years. The median public auction price had fallen to $26,513 adjusted for inflation, an all-time low, and only 35.2% of private sales were closing above insured value.

That same month at Mecum Kissimmee, the only factory white 250 GTO was reported sold for $38.5 million. A 2003 Ferrari Enzo owned by the late Phil Bachman, with 649 miles, sold for $17.875 million, which Hagerty put at roughly four times the previous record for that model.

A 1971 Hemi Cuda convertible brought $3.3 million. A twin in June 2014 had hammered at $3.5 million, then a record for any Detroit muscle car. Twelve years later, the king of muscle brought less money, before counting inflation. By March 2026 the index stood 17% below the December 2022 peak. Dave Kinney, publisher of the Hagerty Price Guide, described the results as “ho-hum” with a slight downward trend.

Boomers Came Back While Younger Buyers Dipped

The easy assumption was that boomers would cash out and younger generations would take over. In 2022, Gen X overtook boomers as the largest group in Hagerty’s insurance quotes, 35% to 34%.

Hagerty’s 2025 data shows the opposite. The shares of Gen X, millennials and Gen Z all dipped, and boomers climbed back from 31% to 36%. Hagerty’s explanation is simple. The wealthiest buyers are the most active, and the wealthiest are also the oldest.

Records Upstairs, Unsold Cars Downstairs At Monterey 2026

August brought the headline numbers. A 1964 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe sold for $42.905 million and a 1996 McLaren F1 GTR for $34.655 million. Beneath that, on Thursday only one of the first 17 pre-war cars offered hammered above its low estimate.

A 1962 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato that made $14.3 million in 2015 failed to sell at an $11.75 million hammer. Hagerty measured the average sale price up 31% year on year, but the median, the car in the middle, was up just 5%. The Market Rating now sits at 58.74, flat-market territory.

What Everyday Classic Owners Should Take From This

The channel’s takeaway is that the trophies were never the ones at risk. The everyday classic was. For owners of that kind of car, the numbers suggest a few practical rules.

Do not read auction headlines as your car’s value. Check the median and your car’s condition grade.

Enjoy the car you own. Garages as retirement plans no longer look safe.

Insure it for what it would really bring, using current price guides.

The big-money end continues to set records, driven by the wealthiest and oldest collectors. For the typical enthusiast with the typical car, Hagerty says, the rules are completely different.

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