Guys Hit Mecum Fort Worth With 21 Cars On The Block, Lose $9,000 On A Buick Skylark, Then One Pays Rale $20 To Find The Wallet That Was In The Car The Whole Time

Walk into Dickies Arena for Mecum Fort Worth with 21 cars waiting to cross the block, and you would expect a good day. The crew behind the Moving Merch channel did exactly that, calling it “serious homefield advantage” because the arena is only about 40 minutes from home.

Thursday turned out to be a lighter day, with just two of their cars running, and both were set to sell with no reserve. As the host explains it, no reserve means the car is gone whether it brings a dollar or a hundred thousand.

Then the day got messy before the cameras were even rolling.

“We Lost Nine Grand On The Car” Before The Cameras Even Caught It

By the time the host started filming from the block, the first car had already sold. It was a Buick Skylark the team took in on trade and, in his words, “put too much money on.” It ran at no reserve.

He had hoped for $55,000. It sold for $35,000, and he put the loss at nine grand, or $9,000. “It happens, I suppose,” he shrugs. “Onto the next.”

He Promised Rale $20 To Find His Wallet, Then It Was In The Car The Whole Time

The reason the Skylark never made the video is almost funnier than the loss. The host’s wallet had gone missing, so he sent Rale off to look for it and promised him $20 for the trouble.

He had figured he dropped it in the parking lot. He had not. It was sitting in the car the entire time, and he jokes that Rale “got scammed” out of his twenty.

A V12 Aston Martin With 4,000 Miles Shows What To Check Before You Bid

The team’s one attempt at buying was a 2006 Aston Martin DB9, a V12 with about 4,000 miles on it. The host figured it sold new for roughly $160,000, and he walked viewers through what he looks at on a car like this.

First is the dash. Aston leather dashes are prone to weathering, and the host says fixing it properly means pulling the whole dash out. He puts that at $2,500 to $3,000 at a third-party shop, or six to eight grand through Aston Martin itself.

Second is the little rectangular cutout, which is a screen that pops up. If it is not working, he warns, “you’re in a boatload of trouble,” because parts are hard to find and expensive. A quick call to a parts contact put the worst case at about $2,000, since the flip mechanism is a common failure.

He also noticed the air conditioning compressor clutch engaging with a sound he did not like. He still called it a super clean car for what it is.

Low Miles Are A Double-Edged Sword, And $40,000 Was His Limit

The host scanned the Aston for comparables. The closest listings he found were a 15,000-mile car at $45,000 and a 20,000-mile car at $41,000.

His take is that low-mile cars are “always a double-edged sword.” They carry a higher value, but cars often break because they sit. Seals go bad when a car is not driven the way it is meant to be.

He wanted to be around $40,000, maybe less, and guessed the reserve was near $50,000. When the car crossed the block, bidding climbed from the mid-$30,000s and he held at $37,000 as his maximum. The car went past him, and he did not buy it.

Do Not Buy A 25-Mile Porsche Just To Look At It

Walking the lanes, he spotted a 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, a manual car in ultraviolet, with just 25 miles on it. He admits he was “priced out of the market” on it.

His advice is blunt. If a ten-year-old car has only 20 miles on it, you cannot drive it, so do not buy it that way. He says to buy one with higher miles and “go rip it around” instead.

He had the same view of a 2022 C8 Corvette with 200 miles on it. A car with 4,000 or 5,000 miles, he says, is not worth much less, and new ones are still being built. “You have to know what cars you can drive and what cars you can’t drive.”

He also shared a quick Porsche tip. Only the 2016 generation of the GT3 RS could be ordered in paint to sample, and he says anyone hunting a 2019 car in that finish is chasing something that does not exist, apart from a handful in the world. He added that a base Carrera can now be optioned toward $190,000, with a one-year-older car at 130 to 140 grand skipping part of the depreciation.

Pulling The Reserve On A Camaro Paid Off, A Little

The third car was a Camaro the host hoped would bring $60,000. Bidding stalled at $48,000, which was short of the reserve, so he pulled it. His thinking is that bidders who sense a car will not sell often do not bother raising a hand.

Telling the three bidders the car would go home with one of them that day worked. It sold for $50,000, and the team made about two grand on it. He says he is not mad. He also says it pays to keep the auction house happy, because “you don’t want to be that person” the employees roll their eyes at.

What The Day Adds Up To For Car Flippers

The day ended with three cars sold, one lost, one near-miss and one small win. The team was net negative on the day, and the host says plainly, “It’s Thursday today,” with two more days to come.

Check the dash and any pop-up screen on a luxury coupe before bidding, because the repair bills can top $6,000.

Set a maximum and stick to it, as he did at $37,000 on the Aston.

Skip trade-ins you have already put too much money into, since a no-reserve slot can sell for far less than you hoped.

Drive your cars. Ultra-low miles often cost more than they return.

His closing point is a fair one for any weekend flipper. Some people do not care about losing a little money, and he counts himself among them, as long as the wins offset the losses over time. Moving on to the next car, he says, is simply part of the job.

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