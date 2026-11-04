Man Took His 1964 Impala SS Down To Bare Metal Then Quit Halfway, And Now He Wants $25,000 With The Original Red Interior Included

A California man took a 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS down to bare metal for bodywork, and then he stopped. Now he is selling the half-finished project for $25,000, and every original part comes with it.

The car is in Vacaville, California, and it is listed on eBay at $17,500 with the Make Offer option turned on.

Report: autoevolution

“Not A Stripped Parts Car,” The Seller Insists

The seller says the Impala was taken down to bare metal for bodywork and that it is a complete car. Some of the work is already finished, and he is including many original pieces.

Among those pieces are the red interior with its center console, bucket seats and dash. That interior is a big deal, because Super Sport interiors are among the hardest parts to find.

The seller says some aftermarket parts and upgrades are installed, but all of the original parts are included. That means a buyer can return the car to its original configuration.

Two Prices, One Confusing Listing

The seller’s asking price is $25,000. The eBay price shows $17,500 with Make Offer enabled, so the report advises contacting the seller to clarify what the real number is.

That gap is worth a phone call. A buyer who asks the right questions might save thousands, or find out the cheaper price covers fewer parts.

A California Car Is Good News For Rust

The Impala is a California car, and the report calls that good news. Dry climates are kinder to old steel than the snowy states.

The author still recommends putting it on a lift to check the underside, though he does not expect major surprises. Bare-metal cars can hide old collision repairs, so the underside is the place to look.

The SS Was Only Three Years Old In 1964

Chevrolet introduced the Super Sport in 1961, the same year as the bubbletop Impala. By 1964 the package had been revised several times.

The 1964 model year brought no engine changes. The SS could still be ordered with any engine in the lineup, including a six-cylinder.

This car has a V8, and the original engine is still on board. The report advises having a mechanic inspect it in person to find out how much work it has had.

Why Stalled Projects Are Common

Restorations stall for the same reasons all the time. The bills pile up, the work takes longer than planned, and life gets in the way. A half-done car sitting in a garage is a heavy reminder.

For a buyer, that can be a chance. Someone else already paid for the hardest early steps, such as stripping the paint and doing bodywork, and you get to pick up from there.

Why Red Interiors And Console Parts Matter

On a 1964 Impala Super Sport, the bucket seats and center console are part of what makes the car an SS. Original pieces are far easier to live with than reproductions that need matching and fitting.

Reproduction trim exists for many classic Chevrolets, but quality varies. A set of untouched original parts can save a restorer months of searching and a lot of money.

That is why the seller’s note about keeping every original part matters. It lets the next owner decide whether to build a show car or a driver.

Bare Metal Is A Blessing And A Warning

Stripped panels let you see every weld, dent and bit of filler. You cannot hide rust under fresh paint when the paint is gone.

But bare steel also starts to rust quickly if it is left uncovered. Ask what kind of coating protects it now, and check carefully for fresh surface rust in damp spots.

In a dry California climate, exposure is a smaller concern, yet it is still worth a close look with a flashlight and a magnet.

What To Check On A Half Finished Restoration

Ask for photos of the work as it happened. Pictures of the metal repair, the welds and the primer layers tell you whether the bodywork was done properly.

Count the parts. Make a list of everything that is boxed or in storage, and compare it to what the car needs. Missing trim and brackets are the things that cost the most time.

Confirm the VIN and the data plate. For an SS, you also want proof that the car started life as a Super Sport, not a standard Impala that was dressed up.

Look at the interior parts closely. Original red vinyl, console parts and bucket seats should not be cracked beyond repair, since replacements can cost a lot.

Check the title and the seller’s name. A clean title that matches the seller is the first thing every bidder should confirm.

Set a budget for paint, chrome, upholstery, brakes and mechanical work. Add a cushion for surprises, because there will be some.

Finally, ask yourself if you will finish it. The best deal on a half-done car is the one you actually complete.

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