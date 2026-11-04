Original Owner Parked This 1964 Chevelle Malibu In The Yard In 1987 After It Overheated And Mixed Oil With Antifreeze, And Bidding Sits At $4,000

The original owner parked a 1964 Chevelle Malibu in the yard in 1987 after it overheated, and it has not been started since. Now the car is on eBay with no reserve, and bidding sits at $4,000.

The seller says that cold water was added to the hot engine, oil and antifreeze mixed, and the car was never fired up again.

Report: autoevolution

A Dealer Pickup That Became A Yard Ornament

The car is in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. The seller suggests his father picked it up from the dealership, and he says it should be matching numbers.

It left the factory with a 283 V8 and a two-speed Powerglide automatic. The sale includes the wheel covers, the bill of sale, the manuals and the ash trays.

It appears to have sat under a tarp for at least several decades. The seller notes that the floor and trunk pans need to be replaced.

The Title Wasn’t Ready Yet

The listing first said a title was available. Then the seller said his father could not find it, so a new one was due to be printed on Monday, October 26.

Paperwork matters with any old car. A clean title is the difference between a project and a pile of parts.

$4,000 Bid, $5,200 To End It Right Now

The auction has no reserve. The current bid is $4,000, and the Buy It Now price is $5,200.

The listing had about three days left when the report ran. That is a low price for a first-generation Chevelle, but the car’s needs are real.

What Chevrolet Built In 1964

The 1964 Chevelle lineup included the Series 300 sedan, the Series 300 wagon, the Malibu coupe and the Malibu convertible. The El Camino returned in 1964 as the Chevelle pickup.

Chevrolet placed the Chevelle below the Impala. It offered two six-cylinder engines, a 194 and a 230, and borrowed the 283 and 327 small-block V8s from the Impala.

This car has the 283 and the Powerglide, a pairing meant for an easy ride rather than a drag strip.

An Overheated Engine Is A Big Question Mark

When oil and antifreeze mix, the cause is usually a failed head gasket, a cracked head or a damaged block. The seller’s account fits that pattern.

A mechanic should inspect everything under the hood before any offer, as the report suggests. A pressure test, a leak-down test and a look inside the cylinders would tell the real story.

Why Cold Water Into A Hot Engine Is A Classic Mistake

When an engine overheats, the metal is very hot. Pouring cold water into the cooling system at that moment can crack a cylinder head or a block, because the sudden change in temperature makes the metal shrink unevenly.

The safe move is to shut the engine off, let it cool, and open the radiator cap only when the engine is cool to the touch. It is advice every driver should know.

A cooling system that is flushed on schedule, with good hoses and a healthy thermostat and water pump, prevents most overheating trouble in the first place.

What To Do When The Title Is Missing

A missing title is common with cars that sat for decades, and the rules differ from state to state. Many states issue a duplicate title to the person listed on the old one, and some allow a bonded title when records are missing.

Before bidding, ask the seller exactly what paperwork will arrive with the car. Ask the state motor vehicle office what it needs from you, since the process is easier when the seller is willing to sign over what they have.

A bill of sale, which this car comes with, helps tell the history even when the title is late.

How To Evaluate A Parked Car Before You Bid

Start with the structure. Floor pans and trunk pans can be replaced, but rusted frame rails, rocker panels and rear quarters cost far more.

Check the seller’s story against the car. A 1964 Chevelle with a 283 and Powerglide should have the right engine stampings, data plate and VIN, and they should agree with each other.

Find out what it will take to move the car. A car that has sat for decades may have seized brakes and flat tires, so budget for a flatbed.

Look at the interior and the glass. Missing pieces of trim and cracked windshields are small items that cost real money and take time to locate.

Think about the end result. A restored Chevelle Malibu is a classic that families love, but a restoration can cost far more than the car will be worth, so decide whether you want the project or the finished car.

For the right buyer, a one-owner car with the original paperwork and a bill of sale is a rare starting point. For everyone else, it is a story that ends at the winning bid.

More Stories You May Like