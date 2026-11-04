Barn Find 1969 Ford Cobra With Its Original 428 Cobra Jet Drivetrain Is Listed For $27,500, And Only 230 Were Painted Gulfstream Aqua

A dusty 1969 Ford Torino Cobra has surfaced in a Kentucky barn, partly taken apart and untouched for decades. The seller wants $27,500 for the whole car, and the original 428 Cobra Jet drivetrain comes with it.

The car is in Winchester, Kentucky, and it is listed on eBay with offers welcome.

Report: autoevolution

It Is A Project, But A Solid One

The Gulfstream Aqua car has a weathered front clip and a messy interior, and it has been partly dismantled with the drivetrain removed. The report calls it a solid project overall.

The owner has the numbers-matching drivetrain. The engine is verified as original but is not 100% complete.

The seller supplied a list of mostly original parts, and a donor body is available for some of the sheetmetal the project needs.

The Seller Will Split It Up If You Want

You can buy the whole car, just the body, or certain components. The asking price for the complete car is $27,500, with offers accepted.

That flexibility is handy for restorers who already have a project and only need the missing pieces.

Ford Built The Torino Cobra To Chase The Road Runner

Ford launched the Torino in 1968 as a premium sub-series of the Fairlane. For 1969 it added a two-door Sportsroof fastback and a two-door hardtop.

The Cobra was Ford’s answer to the Plymouth Road Runner, which debuted in 1968 and sold more than 44,000 cars. The standard Torino engine was an inline-six, but the Cobra came standard with the 428-cubic-inch Cobra Jet V8.

Ford sold the cars as Cobras, with no Torino or Fairlane badges. That is why you will hear them called Torino Cobras or Fairlane Cobras today.

The 428 Cobra Jet Made 335 Horsepower, On Paper

The Cobra Jet engine carried over from 1968, when it debuted mid-model-year. It was rated at 335 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque.

Apart from the 429 Boss V8, which made 375 horsepower and was sold only in the Mustang for NASCAR homologation, it was Ford’s most powerful engine.

A Drag Pak with the Super Cobra Jet option added cast pistons, special connecting rods, an oil cooler and an optional 4.30:1 rear axle ratio.

Mopar Outsold The Cobra Seven To One

Mopar sold more than 80,000 Road Runners in 1969. Cobra sales barely exceeded 11,000.

That gap is exactly why a Torino Cobra with the right options is a rare sight today. Fewer were built, and fewer survived.

The Rarity Claims On This Car

This car has a four-speed gearbox, and it is one of 3,910 built that way. Gulfstream Aqua was used on 230 examples.

It also has the 3.91 Traction-Lok rear axle and a front bench seat. The author of the report estimates fewer than 100 Cobras were built with that mix.

Questions To Ask Before You Send A Deposit

Ask the seller why the car was taken apart and when. A project that stopped halfway often has a story, and the story can tell you what to expect.

Ask for clear photos of the engine number, the VIN and the build tag. Compare them with the claims in the listing so you know exactly what you are getting.

Ask which parts are in boxes and which are missing. Small pieces of trim, brackets and emblems for these cars are hard to find, and they add up in a hurry.

Ask whether the donor body is a similar year and style. A donor that matches your car makes sheetmetal repairs much easier.

Why Torino Cobras Are Still A Bargain Next To Mopars

Because Mopar outsold the Cobra by so much, collectors have long focused on Road Runners and Super Bees. That left the Ford side of the muscle car world a little less crowded.

A Cobra Jet car has the engine reputation and the rarity, and it often costs less to buy than a similar Mopar. That is the appeal for a buyer on a budget.

What To Check Before You Buy A Barn Find Project

A car that has not been touched in decades needs a careful look. Bring a flashlight, a magnet and a good friend who knows the model.

Check the floors, trunk pan, lower fenders, cowl and frame rails for rust. Those spots cost the most to fix, and they are the first places that go.

Look at the VIN and the data plate. They tell you the engine code, the body style and the rear axle ratio the car had when it left Dearborn, and they let you compare it with the story you were told.

Ask what is missing. A car with the drivetrain boxed up, as this one is, can hide cracked blocks, stuck pistons or worn bearings.

Count parts as part of the price. A donor car, a stack of original pieces and the factory engine are worth real money, but a missing bit of trim can take months to find.

Finally, set a realistic budget. A $27,500 purchase can easily double once you add paint, bodywork, brakes, a rebuild and a proper interior.

Cars like this are why the hobby has so many dreamers. If you have the space, the patience and the budget, a Cobra Jet project is one of the great ways to build a story of your own.

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