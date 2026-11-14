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Steamboat Springs
🏥 Steamboat Springs CO Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings
13 days ago
Steamboat’s healthcare scene is busy year-round, and these roles help keep locals and visitors cared for. Here are a few solid options if you’re in (or open to) Steamboat Springs.
Travel NICU Certified Respiratory Therapist (RRT) – $2,136/week
- Employer: Assured Nursing Inc
- Location: Steamboat Springs, CO
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hour day shifts
- Pay: $2,136 per week (plus tax-free stipend TBD)
- Start Date: 11/30/2026
- Benefits: Weekly pay, holiday pay, 401(k), medical, dental, vision, referral bonus
This NICU respiratory therapy travel role is ideal if you want strong weekly pay, full benefits, and a set 13-week assignment in the mountains.
PRN Speech Language Pathologist – Casey’s Pond
- Employer: Infinity Rehab
- Location: Casey’s Pond, Steamboat Springs, CO
- Type: PRN / Per Diem
- Salary: Not listed
Enjoy a flexible PRN schedule with adult patients in a supportive, therapist-run organization. You’ll use NetHealth for documentation and get access to free CEUs (CEU360), plus health benefits and 401(k) options if eligible.
Registered Nurse – Acute Care / Med-Surg
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Steamboat Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with a mix of medical and post-surgical adult patients, doing full assessments, care plans, and medication administration. Good fit if you’re an RN who likes fast-paced acute care and close teamwork with an interdisciplinary staff.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Steamboat healthcare jobs tend to open in waves.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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