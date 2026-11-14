📢 CMC ski team saved with $650K in community support

The Colorado Mountain College Eagles ski team in Steamboat Springs has secured its future after nearly losing funding last season.

The CMC Foundation raised over $650,000 in under 12 months, and set a new annual fundraising goal of $75,000–$100,000. The team also added a $10,000 per-athlete “pay-to-play” fee, which helps cover travel, uniforms and other costs.

Because of this support, the Skigles are now funded for about five to six years, as long as annual donations stay strong. Interest is booming: head coach Scott Tanner says about 30 potential freshmen reached out this year, and eight new athletes are joining the 19-person roster.

The team’s race season starts with the Colorado Ski Cup – Holiday Classic at Howelsen Hill, Dec. 19–22.

If you’d like to help keep the program strong, you can donate or learn more on the CMC Eagles page.