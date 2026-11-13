Steamboat’s hotels are gearing up for busy seasons, which means more front-of-house and kitchen shifts opening up around town. Here are a few solid options if you like working with guests and don’t mind staying on your feet.

Employer: Midas Hospitality

Midas Hospitality Location: Steamboat Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle breakfast and other hotel food service, from prepping and cooking to keeping the kitchen clean and safe. Good fit if you like a fast-paced line, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want benefits like PTO, health insurance, 401(k) match, and hotel discounts.

Employer: Holiday Inn / Peregrine Hospitality

Location: Steamboat Springs, CO

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $16/hr

You’ll be the first smile guests see—greeting, seating, handling to-go orders, and keeping the host stand and entry spotless. Great for someone with 6+ months hotel/banquet/event experience who can work flexible shifts and stay organized when it’s busy.

Employer: Holiday Inn / Peregrine Hospitality

Location: Steamboat Springs, CO

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $16/hr

This role keeps service moving—running food and drinks, resetting tables, and watching guest needs so servers can focus on orders. Best for someone with 1+ year in a similar role, who can lift up to 50 lbs and hustle on their feet for long shifts.

Employer: Holiday Inn / Peregrine Hospitality

Location: Steamboat Springs, CO

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $14/hr + tips

Mix drinks, chat with guests, and manage a clean, well-stocked bar while following liquor laws and safety rules. You’ll need to be 21+, TIPS/Food Safety certified, and have 1+ year barback or bartender experience in a hotel or restaurant.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each hotel often has more openings listed on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.