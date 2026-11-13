Steamboat’s gearing up for busy seasons, which means more people in town and more demand for safe, friendly drivers and transit leaders.

Here are a few solid transportation roles hiring now in Steamboat Springs, CO:

Employer: Midas Hospitality

Midas Hospitality Location: Steamboat Springs, CO

Steamboat Springs, CO Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive the hotel shuttle, help guests with luggage, and pitch in with front desk, housekeeping, and maintenance when needed. Good fit if you’re safety-focused, love talking with visitors, and want benefits like PTO, health insurance, 401(k) with match, and hotel/travel discounts.

Employer: Ski Town Transportation

Ski Town Transportation Location: Steamboat Springs, CO

Steamboat Springs, CO Type: Seasonal, full-time and part-time options

Seasonal, options Salary: From $22/hr (non-CDL), from $25/hr (CDL w/ passenger endorsement), plus tips

Seasonal winter driving gig running guests between Steamboat, Hayden Airport, and around Colorado in SUVs and large vans. Great if you’re 21+, have strong winter driving and customer service skills, can lift 50 lbs, and want good pay, gratuities, and a ski pass bonus for full-time.

Employer: Steamboat Ski & Resort Corporation

Location: Steamboat Springs, CO

Steamboat Springs, CO Type: Seasonal full-time (winter)

Salary: $28.00–$30.00 per hour

Application status: Position is open and still accepting applications

Lead the resort’s transportation department, including shuttles, parking, and fleet operations. This role manages supervisors and drivers, handles safety and DOT/CDL compliance, and comes with perks like an Alterra/IKON pass (if eligible), gear discounts, 401(k) match, and a $1,000 seasonal bonus (paid in two parts) for qualified hires.

If any of these sound like you, don’t wait—seasonal roles in Steamboat fill fast. Click through, skim the full details, and get your application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.