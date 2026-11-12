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🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Staunton, VA
Staunton’s retail scene is steady right now, with national chains hiring for flexible, people-focused roles. Good mix of part-time options and solid hourly pay.
PT Deli Bakery Sales Associate
- Employer: Food Lion
- Location: Staunton, VA (2411 West Beverly)
- Type: Full-time (PT Deli Bakery Sales Associate role)
- Salary: Not listed
Work in the Deli/Bakery helping customers with fresh food, keeping displays stocked, and following food safety rules. Good fit if you like staying busy on your feet and enjoy a mix of customer service and hands-on prep work.
Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Staunton, VA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $15 – $19/hour
Front-of-store role where you run the register, help customers find items, and keep shelves stocked. Comes with health, dental, vision (with 30-hour week), PTO, 401(k), employee discount, and training programs for those who qualify.
Part Time – Head Cashier – Flexible
- Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
- Location: Staunton, VA
- Type: Part-time, flexible schedule
- Salary: $15.50 – $16.75/hour
Lead the front-end team, coach other cashiers, handle returns, and keep lines moving. Includes access to health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition help, parental leave, and employee discounts for eligible part-time staff.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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