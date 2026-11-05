🍽️ Staunton, VA Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Staunton’s food scene is busy, and kitchens are hiring. If you like fast-paced work and feeding people well, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: BIT Properties

BIT Properties Location: Staunton, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $22.00 per hour

Hands-on cooking role where you follow recipes, prep ingredients, and keep meals consistent and safe. Great if you already have kitchen, restaurant, or catering experience and want steady 40 hours per week, an employee discount, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: BIT Properties

BIT Properties Location: Staunton, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $45,000 – $60,000 per year

Lead the kitchen team, handle shift duties, and keep food quality and safety on point. Good fit if you have restaurant or food service leadership experience and want to manage menu planning, inventory, and staff in an in-person role.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Staunton, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (weekly pay; same-day pay access)

National chain role where you cook classic comfort food in a busy, team-focused kitchen. Offers day-one health insurance eligibility (for part-time too), 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase program, and about 35% off food and retail.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or detail that makes it a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.