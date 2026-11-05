🏥 Staunton, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is strong in Staunton, VA, especially in behavioral health and direct patient care. If you’re a nurse, CNA, clinician, or dental assistant, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Western State Hospital

Western State Hospital Location: Staunton, VA

Salary: $56,115–$77,439/year + $3,000 sign-on bonus

Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shifts (7:00 a.m.–7:30 p.m.)

This role is all about direct patient care in a 302-bed psychiatric hospital with strong state benefits and shift differentials. Great fit if you’re a new or experienced LPN who wants stable hours, solid PTO, and room to grow in behavioral health.

Employer: Western State Hospital

Western State Hospital Location: Staunton, VA

Salary: Up to $55,175/year

Type: Full-time, 1st/2nd/3rd shift options with differentials

Work hands-on with adults in a 24/7 psychiatric setting, helping with ADLs, observations, and de-escalation while earning shift and weekend differentials. Ideal if you’re a CNA or have psych/healthcare experience and want strong training, benefits, and career advancement.

Employer: Western State Hospital

Western State Hospital Location: Staunton, VA

Pay: From $53.50/hour + shift & weekend differentials

Type: Part-time, minimum 64 hours/month, weekend-focused

Perfect for RNs wanting high hourly pay with flexible weekend shifts (4, 8, or 12 hours). You’ll lead care on psych units, supervise LPNs/PCTs, and still keep some control over your schedule.

Employer: MPAC Healthcare

Location: Staunton, VA

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Type: Full-time, roughly 40-hour work week

Provide psychotherapy and assessments for older adults in senior care settings, with a lot of autonomy over your caseload and schedule. Comes with 5 weeks PTO, full benefits, and the feel of private practice without running your own office.

Employer: Locally owned dental office

Locally owned dental office Location: Staunton, VA

Pay: From $17.50/hour

Type: Typically 32–37 hours/week, mostly Mon–Thu

Join a team-oriented, local practice with no late evenings or weekends, paid holidays, PTO, and health/retirement benefits. Great if you like a steady 4-day work week and want on-the-job training with room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good healthcare spots in Staunton tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.