🏭 Staunton, VA Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Staunton’s plants and shops are busy right now, and several local employers are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like building, fixing, or leading a crew, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cadence Inc

Cadence Inc Location: Staunton, VA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Thu, 5:00 am–3:00 pm)

Salary: Not listed

Work in a clean, medical device environment doing final inspection and packing of small parts that go directly to patients. Good fit if you have manufacturing experience, strong attention to detail, and like steady, weekday hours.

Employer: Daikin Applied Americas

Daikin Applied Americas Location: Staunton, VA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 1:50 pm–9:50 pm)

Starting Pay: $26.24/hr + $2.30/hr 2nd-shift differential

Join the world’s largest HVAC company in a climate-controlled plant, assembling and testing equipment using hand tools and measuring devices. Comes with solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, holidays, tuition help) and clear room to grow.

Employer: Charlie Obaugh Auto Group

Charlie Obaugh Auto Group Location: Staunton, VA

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri

Pay: $40,000–$60,000/year

Lead a 7–8 person team getting used vehicles cleaned, detailed, and front-line ready at a long-time, family-owned dealership. Great if you know automotive repair/recon, can manage budgets and vendors, and want steady hours plus benefits and a vehicle purchase program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good local spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.