🏥 Staunton VA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Staunton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options from state hospitals to home health and residential care. If you’re in nursing or therapy and want steady work in the Shenandoah Valley, these are worth a look.

Employer: Western State Hospital (Dept. of Behavioral Health & Developmental Services)

Western State Hospital (Dept. of Behavioral Health & Developmental Services) Location: Staunton, VA

Type: Full-time, state classified

Salary: $39,982 – $55,175/year + shift differentials (up to $3.00/hr on some shifts)

State-of-the-art 302-bed psychiatric hospital with strong training and career growth. Full benefits, loan repayment options, tuition reimbursement, 3 weeks paid training, and multiple schedule options (mix of 12s and 8s). Great fit if you like team-based mental health care and want long-term state benefits.

Employer: Liberty Point Behavioral Healthcare (UHS)

(UHS) Location: Staunton, VA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Pay: $21.00 – $45.00/hour

Bonus: $5,000 sign-on (RN), $2,500 sign-on (LPN)

Work in a 42-bed psychiatric residential facility serving adolescent males with complex behavioral and developmental needs. Comes with comprehensive medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, tuition reimbursement, and meals while on shift. Good for nurses who enjoy psych, autism, and trauma-informed care in a smaller setting.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Location: Staunton, VA (home health in the community)

(home health in the community) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,864 – $121,296/year (based on experience, market, etc.)

Provide in-home PT focused on mobility, strength, balance, and safety so patients can stay independent at home. You’ll work with an interdisciplinary team and get a full benefits package, incentive and recognition programs, equity stock purchase, and 401(k) contribution.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers here are growing and often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.