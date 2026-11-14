Statesville has some solid hands-on roles right now, from auto detailing to hospital environmental services and industrial maintenance.

Here are a few strong options if you like keeping spaces and equipment in top shape:

Employer: Cox Automotive Inc.

Cox Automotive Inc. Location: Statesville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Production-based; $13.70–$20.53 per task, overall hourly range $6.00–$64.50/hour depending on performance and location; may include commission/incentives

Clean and detail vehicles inside and out at the Manheim auto auction site. Good fit if you like fast-paced, physical work and take pride in making cars look brand new; valid driver’s license and ability to drive manual and automatic required.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Location: Statesville, NC

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 2-2-3 rotating schedule

2-2-3 rotating schedule Pay: Not listed

Keep corrugating and converting equipment running to cut downtime in a busy manufacturing plant. This role is ideal if you have solid maintenance skills (including PLCs and AC/DC drives), like troubleshooting, and want strong benefits like paid holidays from day one, quick-start insurance, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Iredell Memorial Hospital Incorporated

Location: Statesville, NC (multiple off-site facilities)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, day shift

Pay: Not listed

Lead environmental services teams across behavioral health, urgent care, and clinic locations in the Iredell Health System. Great for someone with 3+ years EVS experience and at least 1 year in leadership who enjoys coaching staff, doing quality rounds, and making sure every patient area is clean, safe, and survey-ready.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—employers update openings and details all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.