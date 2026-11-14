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Statesville
🏥 Statesville NC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Travel & Local Roles
2 days ago
Statesville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for imaging techs and hands-on patient care. If you’re open to travel contracts or steady local work, there’s good money and solid experience on the table.
Travel Cardiac CT Technologist – $1,819/week
- Employer: Travel Nurses, Inc.
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Type: Internship, Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hour shifts
- Pay: $1,819 per week (plus tax-free stipend TBD)
This CT Tech role focuses on radiology/cardiology with a nurse-founded agency that’s been around since 1988. Weekly pay, 401(k), and life insurance included.
Travel CT Technologist – $1,837/week, Nights
- Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Type: Internship, Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 10-hour night shifts
- Pay: $1,837 per week
Night CT Tech role with guaranteed hours and Day One health, dental, vision, and 401(k). Good fit if you like nights and want strong recruiter support.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,144/week, Nights
- Employer: Trustaff Allied
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Type: Internship, Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 10-hour night shifts
- Pay: $2,144 per week
Higher-paying CT Tech contract with guaranteed weekly hours and medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match. Great if you want top pay and a traveler-focused agency.
Travel CT Technologist – $1,897/week, Nights
- Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Statesville, NC (Iredell Memorial Hospital)
- Type: Internship, Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 10-hour night shifts
- Pay: $1,897 per week
CT Tech role at Iredell Memorial with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, and housing options. Nice mix of stability and traveler perks.
Travel CT Technologist – $1,796/week, Nights
- Employer: TotalMed Allied
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Type: Internship, Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts
- Pay: $1,796 per week
Hands-on CT Tech role (must have 1+ year experience, BLS, ARRT (CT)). Comes with day-1 benefits, 401(k), CE, wellness programs, and referral bonuses.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) – In-Home ABA
- Employer: Hidden Light ABA
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)
Provide one-on-one in-home ABA therapy for kids, with flexible scheduling and strong BCBA support. Offers health insurance and PTO for eligible full-time, 401(k), and bonus/referral programs.
Certified Medical Assistant – Corrections, $23/hr
- Employer: IMS Correctional Healthcare, LLC
- Location: Iredell County Detention Center, Statesville, NC
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday day shift
- Pay: From $23.00 per hour
CMA role in a detention center setting doing preventive care, chronic care, sick call, and urgent care. Includes medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and a referral program.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews open doors to more options.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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