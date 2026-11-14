Statesville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for imaging techs and hands-on patient care. If you’re open to travel contracts or steady local work, there’s good money and solid experience on the table.

Employer: Travel Nurses, Inc.

Travel Nurses, Inc. Location: Statesville, NC

Type: Internship, Travel , 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week , 12-hour shifts

Internship, , 13-week contract, , 12-hour shifts Pay: $1,819 per week (plus tax-free stipend TBD)

This CT Tech role focuses on radiology/cardiology with a nurse-founded agency that’s been around since 1988. Weekly pay, 401(k), and life insurance included.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing Location: Statesville, NC

Type: Internship, Travel , 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week , 10-hour night shifts

Internship, , 13-week contract, , 10-hour shifts Pay: $1,837 per week

Night CT Tech role with guaranteed hours and Day One health, dental, vision, and 401(k). Good fit if you like nights and want strong recruiter support.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Trustaff Allied Location: Statesville, NC

Type: Internship, Travel , 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week , 10-hour night shifts

Internship, , 13-week contract, , 10-hour shifts Pay: $2,144 per week

Higher-paying CT Tech contract with guaranteed weekly hours and medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match. Great if you want top pay and a traveler-focused agency.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing Location: Statesville, NC (Iredell Memorial Hospital)

(Iredell Memorial Hospital) Type: Internship, Travel , 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week , 10-hour night shifts

Internship, , 13-week contract, , 10-hour shifts Pay: $1,897 per week

CT Tech role at Iredell Memorial with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, and housing options. Nice mix of stability and traveler perks.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

TotalMed Allied Location: Statesville, NC

Type: Internship, Travel , 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week , 12-hour night shifts

Internship, , 13-week contract, , 12-hour shifts Pay: $1,796 per week

Hands-on CT Tech role (must have 1+ year experience, BLS, ARRT (CT)). Comes with day-1 benefits, 401(k), CE, wellness programs, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Hidden Light ABA

Hidden Light ABA Location: Statesville, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Provide one-on-one in-home ABA therapy for kids, with flexible scheduling and strong BCBA support. Offers health insurance and PTO for eligible full-time, 401(k), and bonus/referral programs.

Employer: IMS Correctional Healthcare, LLC

Location: Iredell County Detention Center, Statesville, NC

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday day shift

, Monday–Friday Pay: From $23.00 per hour

CMA role in a detention center setting doing preventive care, chronic care, sick call, and urgent care. Includes medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and a referral program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews open doors to more options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.