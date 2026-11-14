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🐶 Playful Huskies, Pitties & More Ready for Adoption in Statesville
Statesville has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your home, this is a great time to visit and see who steals your heart.
MALLORY
- Breed: Husky mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department
- Phone: (704) 878-5424
Mallory is a young Husky mix pup, full of potential and ready to learn all about family life. Huskies are active, smart dogs who do best with people who enjoy exercise and training. If you’re looking for a fun companion to grow up with your family, Mallory could be a great match.
👉 Meet Mallory and apply to adopt on adoptapet
RUBY
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department
- Phone: (704) 878-5424
Ruby is a beautiful adult pittie girl with a rich chestnut coat. Adult dogs often settle into home life more quickly than puppies, and Ruby is ready for a second chance with a family who will love her for life.
👉 Meet Ruby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
KAMERON
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate with white
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department
- Phone: (704) 878-5424
Kameron is a handsome brown-and-white pittie boy. As an adult, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to focus on being someone’s loyal best friend.
👉 Meet Kameron and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MANNY
- Breed: Husky mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department
- Phone: (704) 878-5424
Manny is a white Husky mix puppy with lots of growing and learning ahead of him. He’ll do best with a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and plenty of walks.
👉 Meet Manny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MIKEY
- Breed: Husky mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department
- Phone: (704) 878-5424
Mikey is another adorable white Husky mix pup. If you love active, outdoorsy dogs and are ready for puppy energy, Mikey could be a wonderful fit.
👉 Meet Mikey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lacey
- Breed: Beagle / Mutt mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/chocolate with white
- Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)
- Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Statesville, NC)
From her owner: Lacey is very sweet and loving and mostly chews only her toys. She doesn’t like to be left alone and enjoys being with her people. She listens pretty well for a young dog who hasn’t had much formal training yet. Lacey:
- Lives with kids and sometimes grabs items they leave out
- Gets along great with the family’s older Lab
- Is not food aggressive
- Does beg at the table (the kids have been sneaking her snacks!)
Her owner feels she should be easy to train with a bit of time and consistency.
👉 Meet Lacey and contact her owner on adoptapet
MISTERS
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Baby (about 6 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate with white
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department
- Phone: (704) 878-5424
From the shelter: Misters came in as an owner surrender with his brother. His brother has already been adopted, and now it’s Misters’ turn. At just about 6 months old, he had been with his previous family since birth. The shelter reports that he:
- Did wonderfully with the children in his former home
- Got along well with his brother
- Is described as an incredible puppy looking for the fresh start every young dog deserves
Misters is still waiting for the family who will give him that chance.
👉 Meet Misters and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Statesville, NC, please consider visiting Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department or reaching out to the private owner listings. Sharing these dogs with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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