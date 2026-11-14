Statesville has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your home, this is a great time to visit and see who steals your heart.

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department

Phone: (704) 878-5424

Mallory is a young Husky mix pup, full of potential and ready to learn all about family life. Huskies are active, smart dogs who do best with people who enjoy exercise and training. If you’re looking for a fun companion to grow up with your family, Mallory could be a great match.

👉 Meet Mallory and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut

Red/golden/orange/chestnut Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department

Phone: (704) 878-5424

Ruby is a beautiful adult pittie girl with a rich chestnut coat. Adult dogs often settle into home life more quickly than puppies, and Ruby is ready for a second chance with a family who will love her for life.

👉 Meet Ruby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department

Phone: (704) 878-5424

Kameron is a handsome brown-and-white pittie boy. As an adult, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to focus on being someone’s loyal best friend.

👉 Meet Kameron and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department

Phone: (704) 878-5424

Manny is a white Husky mix puppy with lots of growing and learning ahead of him. He’ll do best with a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and plenty of walks.

👉 Meet Manny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department

Phone: (704) 878-5424

Mikey is another adorable white Husky mix pup. If you love active, outdoorsy dogs and are ready for puppy energy, Mikey could be a wonderful fit.

👉 Meet Mikey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle / Mutt mix

Beagle / Mutt mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Statesville, NC)

From her owner: Lacey is very sweet and loving and mostly chews only her toys. She doesn’t like to be left alone and enjoys being with her people. She listens pretty well for a young dog who hasn’t had much formal training yet. Lacey:

Lives with kids and sometimes grabs items they leave out

Gets along great with the family’s older Lab

with the family’s older Lab Is not food aggressive

Does beg at the table (the kids have been sneaking her snacks!)

Her owner feels she should be easy to train with a bit of time and consistency.

👉 Meet Lacey and contact her owner on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Baby (about 6 months)

Baby (about 6 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department

Phone: (704) 878-5424

From the shelter: Misters came in as an owner surrender with his brother. His brother has already been adopted, and now it’s Misters’ turn. At just about 6 months old, he had been with his previous family since birth. The shelter reports that he:

Did wonderfully with the children in his former home

in his former home Got along well with his brother

Is described as an incredible puppy looking for the fresh start every young dog deserves

Misters is still waiting for the family who will give him that chance.

👉 Meet Misters and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Statesville, NC, please consider visiting Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department or reaching out to the private owner listings. Sharing these dogs with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.