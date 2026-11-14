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Statesville
🚨 Departures suspended at Statesville Regional Airport
12 days ago
🚨 Departures paused at Statesville Regional Airport
Due to a nationwide ground stop issued by the FAA, all aircraft departures from Statesville Regional Airport are currently suspended.
The airport is still open:
- Arriving aircraft are allowed to land
- Ground services, including fueling, are operating normally
If you were planning to depart from Statesville Regional Airport, you’ll need to adjust your travel plans until the FAA lifts the ground stop.
The airport will share more updates as new information comes from the FAA.
More Info: Statesville Regional Airport Operations Update
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