Statesville has some very sweet kittens hoping to find loving homes. All of these babies are at the same local shelter and ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department

Phone: (704) 878-5424

Nina is a tiny tuxedo girl looking for a safe, cozy home to grow up in.

👉 Meet NINA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department

Phone: (704) 878-5424

Dryer is a handsome gray tabby kitten waiting for a family to call his own.

👉 Meet DRYER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department

Phone: (704) 878-5424

Leah is a sweet tuxedo kitten who would love a gentle, patient home.

👉 Meet LEAH and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department

Phone: (704) 878-5424

Dust is a soft gray tabby baby looking for a safe place to grow and play.

👉 Meet DUST and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Cream / Ivory

Cream / Ivory Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department

Phone: (704) 878-5424

Aspen is a light-colored kitten with a soft cream coat and lots of baby charm.

👉 Meet ASPEN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department

Phone: (704) 878-5424

Bunny is a gray tabby girl who’s ready to leave the shelter for a loving home.

👉 Meet BUNNY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department

Phone: (704) 878-5424

Lint is another adorable gray tabby kitten hoping for a safe, indoor life.

👉 Meet LINT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department

Phone: (704) 878-5424

Sully is a classic brown tabby kitten who would love a family to grow up with.

👉 Meet SULLY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your home, please call Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department at (704) 878-5424 to ask about these cats, or click through to their listings to apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.