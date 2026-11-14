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🐱 Playful Kittens Ready for Adoption in Statesville, NC
Statesville has some very sweet kittens hoping to find loving homes. All of these babies are at the same local shelter and ready to meet you.
NINA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $65
- Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department
- Phone: (704) 878-5424
Nina is a tiny tuxedo girl looking for a safe, cozy home to grow up in.
👉 Meet NINA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DRYER
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $65
- Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department
- Phone: (704) 878-5424
Dryer is a handsome gray tabby kitten waiting for a family to call his own.
👉 Meet DRYER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LEAH
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $65
- Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department
- Phone: (704) 878-5424
Leah is a sweet tuxedo kitten who would love a gentle, patient home.
👉 Meet LEAH and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DUST
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $65
- Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department
- Phone: (704) 878-5424
Dust is a soft gray tabby baby looking for a safe place to grow and play.
👉 Meet DUST and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ASPEN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream / Ivory
- Adoption Fee: $65
- Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department
- Phone: (704) 878-5424
Aspen is a light-colored kitten with a soft cream coat and lots of baby charm.
👉 Meet ASPEN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BUNNY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $65
- Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department
- Phone: (704) 878-5424
Bunny is a gray tabby girl who’s ready to leave the shelter for a loving home.
👉 Meet BUNNY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LINT
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $65
- Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department
- Phone: (704) 878-5424
Lint is another adorable gray tabby kitten hoping for a safe, indoor life.
👉 Meet LINT and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SULLY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $65
- Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department
- Phone: (704) 878-5424
Sully is a classic brown tabby kitten who would love a family to grow up with.
👉 Meet SULLY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your home, please call Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department at (704) 878-5424 to ask about these cats, or click through to their listings to apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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