Statesville is busy right now for drivers and techs—especially if you’ve got a CDL or aviation experience. Here are several solid options, from local routes to weekend hangar work.

Employer: Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Location: Statesville, NC

Type: Full-time, night shift (Sun–Thu, 3:00 PM dispatch)

Pay: $225/day, average $75,000–$90,000/year

Move empty and full trailers between warehouses and shuttle yards on set night routes. Good fit if you like steady schedules, CDL-A doubles work, and Day 1 benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and growth in food distribution.

Employer: Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Location: Statesville, NC

Type: Full-time, day shift (Mon–Sat)

Pay: $85,000–$100,000/year

CDL-A role delivering food products on mostly dedicated routes after training. Expect physical work unloading at customer sites, strong customer contact, and Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and education assistance.

Employer: Cheney Brothers, Inc.

Cheney Brothers, Inc. Location: Statesville, NC

Type: Full-time, day shift (Mon–Sat)

Pay: $85,000–$100,000/year

Very similar CDL-A food service delivery role with dedicated routes after training and heavy use of a two-wheeler and lift gate. Good for experienced drivers (12+ months) who want high earning potential and steady work in the food supply chain.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: Statesville, NC (on-site hangar)

Type: Full-time, weekend day shift (Fri–Sun, 6:00 AM–6:30 PM)

Pay: Not listed

Lead a team of aircraft techs on weekend shifts, handling inspections, troubleshooting, and project flow. Ideal if you have A&P, 8+ years aviation maintenance, and want benefits starting day one, weekly pay, and leadership responsibility.

Employer: Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company Location: Statesville, NC (serving Clemmons market)

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Part-time delivery of Tractor Supply merchandise with a focus on customer service and safe handling of heavy items. Good option if you’re 21+, have a clean license and DOT card, and want flexible hours plus access to benefits for part-timers after eligibility.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.