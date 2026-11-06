🐱 Playful Kittens Ready for Adoption in Statesville, NC

Statesville has some very sweet kittens waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these babies are at the Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department and are looking for families to grow up with.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department

Phone: (704) 878-5424

Soft gray little Ashley is a young kitten who’s ready to start life in a real home. If you’re looking for a baby cat to raise and bond with, she could be the one.

👉 Meet ASHLEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department

Phone: (704) 878-5424

Beautiful Ebony has a sleek black coat and medium-length fur. She’s a young kitten who would love a cozy lap and a safe indoor home.

👉 Meet EBONY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department

Phone: (704) 878-5424

Tuxedo kitten Nala sports classic black-and-white markings. She’s still a baby, so she’s a great age to learn your routine and become a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet NALA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream or Ivory (mostly)

Cream or Ivory (mostly) Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department

Phone: (704) 878-5424

Handsome Oregon is a cream/ivory kitten with a soft look and curious eyes. He’s ready to leave the shelter and settle into a forever home.

👉 Meet OREGON and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department

Phone: (704) 878-5424

Little Tina is a black baby kitten hoping for a family to call her own. She’s the perfect age to grow up with kids, other pets, or just you.

👉 Meet TINA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Statesville, NC, please consider visiting Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department or calling (704) 878-5424 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.