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🐱 Playful Kittens Ready for Adoption in Statesville, NC
Statesville has some very sweet kittens waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these babies are at the Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department and are looking for families to grow up with.
ASHLEY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $65
- Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department
- Phone: (704) 878-5424
Soft gray little Ashley is a young kitten who’s ready to start life in a real home. If you’re looking for a baby cat to raise and bond with, she could be the one.
👉 Meet ASHLEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
EBONY
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $65
- Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department
- Phone: (704) 878-5424
Beautiful Ebony has a sleek black coat and medium-length fur. She’s a young kitten who would love a cozy lap and a safe indoor home.
👉 Meet EBONY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NALA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $65
- Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department
- Phone: (704) 878-5424
Tuxedo kitten Nala sports classic black-and-white markings. She’s still a baby, so she’s a great age to learn your routine and become a wonderful companion.
👉 Meet NALA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
OREGON
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream or Ivory (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $65
- Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department
- Phone: (704) 878-5424
Handsome Oregon is a cream/ivory kitten with a soft look and curious eyes. He’s ready to leave the shelter and settle into a forever home.
👉 Meet OREGON and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TINA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $65
- Shelter: Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department
- Phone: (704) 878-5424
Little Tina is a black baby kitten hoping for a family to call her own. She’s the perfect age to grow up with kids, other pets, or just you.
👉 Meet TINA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Statesville, NC, please consider visiting Iredell County Animal Services and Control Department or calling (704) 878-5424 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.