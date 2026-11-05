🍽️ Statesville NC Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings

Statesville’s food scene is busy right now, from big chains to local favorites. If you like working with people and don’t mind a fast pace, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: McDonald's (independent franchise)

Location: Statesville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts, coach crew members, and help keep things running smoothly in a fast‑paced restaurant. Good fit if you’re 18+ with some leadership or restaurant/retail experience and want room to grow, training, and benefits like paid vacation and health coverage (offered by the franchise owner).

Employer: Brookdale Senior Living

Location: Statesville, NC

Type: Full-time (part-time options mentioned)

Salary: Base pay depends on skills and experience

Support the dietary team in a senior living community by helping plan, prepare, and serve meals that match residents’ nutrition needs. This role stands out for its strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO for full-time) and chances to grow, including tuition help and support for veterans and military families.

Employer: Logan's Roadhouse

Location: Statesville, NC

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Be the friendly first and last face guests see—greeting, seating, giving wait times, and handling to‑go calls. Flexible schedules, team discounts, and advancement opportunities make this a solid pick if you’re 16+ and enjoy talking with people.

Employer: Randy’s BBQ

Location: Statesville, NC 28677

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $10.00 per hour

Hands‑on kitchen role helping prep, cook, and keep the kitchen clean and organized, including support for larger events. Great if you want steady hours Tuesday–Saturday, roughly 10am–9:30pm, Sundays and Mondays off, and a chance to learn the ropes in a local BBQ spot.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good food jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.