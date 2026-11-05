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🍽️ Statesville NC Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings
Statesville’s food scene is busy right now, from big chains to local favorites. If you like working with people and don’t mind a fast pace, these roles are worth a look.
Shift Manager
Employer: McDonald's (independent franchise)
Location: Statesville, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead shifts, coach crew members, and help keep things running smoothly in a fast‑paced restaurant. Good fit if you’re 18+ with some leadership or restaurant/retail experience and want room to grow, training, and benefits like paid vacation and health coverage (offered by the franchise owner).
Dietary Clerk
Employer: Brookdale Senior Living
Location: Statesville, NC
Type: Full-time (part-time options mentioned)
Salary: Base pay depends on skills and experience
Support the dietary team in a senior living community by helping plan, prepare, and serve meals that match residents’ nutrition needs. This role stands out for its strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO for full-time) and chances to grow, including tuition help and support for veterans and military families.
Host / Hostess
Employer: Logan's Roadhouse
Location: Statesville, NC
Type: Full-time & Part-time
Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)
Be the friendly first and last face guests see—greeting, seating, giving wait times, and handling to‑go calls. Flexible schedules, team discounts, and advancement opportunities make this a solid pick if you’re 16+ and enjoy talking with people.
Culinary Operations Support Specialist (Kitchen Team Member)
Employer: Randy’s BBQ
Location: Statesville, NC 28677
Type: Full-time
Salary: From $10.00 per hour
Hands‑on kitchen role helping prep, cook, and keep the kitchen clean and organized, including support for larger events. Great if you want steady hours Tuesday–Saturday, roughly 10am–9:30pm, Sundays and Mondays off, and a chance to learn the ropes in a local BBQ spot.
If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good food jobs tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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