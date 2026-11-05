🏭 Statesville, NC Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring

Statesville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for both experienced techs and people just starting out. Here are several active openings worth a look this week.

Employer: DENSO in North America

DENSO in North America Location: Statesville, NC

Statesville, NC Type: Full-time , night shift (7PM–7AM)

, night shift (7PM–7AM) Salary: Not listed

Build, troubleshoot, and repair production machines, including PLC and robotics programming and preventive maintenance. Good fit if you have a 2-year technical degree or 3–5 years’ maintenance experience, strong electrical/mechanical skills, and like working with high-tech equipment.

Employer: ADDMAN

Location: Statesville, NC

Statesville, NC Type: Not listed (manufacturing/quality role)

Not listed (manufacturing/quality role) Salary: Not listed

Key quality role using CMM equipment and software to inspect precision parts and support engineering. Ideal if you have CMM experience, shop-floor machining background, and can read blueprints/GD&T; U.S. person status required due to ITAR.

Employer: Infosmart Technologies Inc

Location: Statesville, NC

Statesville, NC Type: In-person, full-time hours (listed as “Other”)

In-person, full-time hours (listed as “Other”) Pay: $15.50/hour, about 40 hours per week

Run and monitor laminating and production equipment, keep materials flowing, and check product quality. Great entry point if you have basic mechanical skills, prior production/warehouse experience, and can stand for long periods.

Employer: Peak Toolworks

Location: Statesville, NC

Statesville, NC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role where you inspect, maintain, and repair industrial saw blades and cutting tools with full training provided. Good for entry-level candidates who like working with tools, can lift up to 75 lbs, and want long-term skill growth in machining and precision measurement.

Employer: Peak Toolworks

Location: Statesville, NC

Statesville, NC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar to the Saw Grinder/Sharpener role, focused on carbide saws and industrial tooling with on-the-job training. Nice match if you want a stable manufacturing job, OSHA safety training, and the chance to be cross-trained in other shop skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, benefits, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.