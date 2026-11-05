🏥 Statesville NC Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Openings

Statesville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home care to high‑tech imaging. Here are several solid roles, whether you want steady local work or a higher‑pay travel gig.

Employer: VenVisor Health

VenVisor Health Location: Statesville, NC (long‑term care facilities)

(long‑term care facilities) Type: Full‑Time

Salary: $115,000 – $160,000 per year

Provide on‑site primary care to residents in skilled nursing and long‑term care settings. Good fit if you enjoy building long‑term patient relationships, working on a collaborative care team, and want strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, malpractice coverage).

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Statesville, NC (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Full‑Time

Pay: $16.50 – $25.00 per hour

Anticipated application window closes: 01/02/2027

Support the pharmacy team with filling prescriptions, helping patients at the counter and drive‑thru, and handling inventory. Comes with a full benefits package and 40 hours a week, plus training to grow your skills and potentially support immunizations.

Employer: Kavana Care

Location: Statesville, NC and surrounding areas

Type: Part‑Time (option to move to full‑time)

(option to move to full‑time) Pay: $90 – $100 per hour

In‑home ABA role focused on kids and families, with flexible scheduling and manageable caseloads. Ideal if you want to stay client‑focused, keep work‑life balance, and work with a supportive clinical team.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology

Location: Facility in Statesville, NC

Facility in Type: Travel assignment , 13 weeks

, 13 weeks Schedule: 36 hours/week , 12‑hour day shifts

, 12‑hour day shifts Pay: $2,533 per week (travel package; details confirmed with recruiter)

Operate MRI equipment, work closely with patients, and support the radiology team on a 13‑week contract. Comes with day‑one medical, dental, and vision, 401(k) match, PTO accrual, CEU and license reimbursement, and 24/7 recruiter support.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Location: Statesville, NC (in‑home care)

(in‑home care) Type: Part‑time and full‑time opportunities

Part‑time and full‑time opportunities Pay: $31 – $33 per hour

Provide skilled nursing for pediatric ventilator patients in their homes. Weekly pay, full benefits for eligible staff, PTO, and 401(k) make this a strong option if you like one‑on‑one care and building trust with families.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always listed in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.