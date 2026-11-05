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🛒 Statesville, NC Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Statesville has a nice mix of front-desk, retail, and sales support roles right now. Good options here if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.
Retail Parts Pro – Store 2013
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help DIY customers find the right auto parts, handle advanced lookups, and support store opening/closing as a key holder. Great fit if you know cars, like problem-solving, and want steady hours with lots of customer interaction.
PT Customer Service Rep
- Employer: Planet Fitness – National Fitness Partners
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Starting at hourly pay (exact rate not listed) with increases at 180 days, 1 year, and every 6 months after that
Front-desk role greeting members, answering phones, giving tours, and keeping the gym clean and safe. Includes PTO for all employees, shift-differential pay for select shifts, and a free Black Card membership if you love the gym vibe.
Guest Relations Representative – Full Time
- Employer: Iredell Memorial Hospital Incorporated
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 12:00 PM–8:30 PM, rotating weekends
Hospital front-desk style role greeting visitors, checking in outpatients and vendors, and handling calls, pages, and emergency announcements. Good for someone calm under pressure; bilingual Spanish skills are a plus.
Automotive Sales Assistant – Flow Honda of Statesville
- Employer: Flow Automotive Companies
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Type: Likely full-time (not clearly stated)
- Pay: $17/hour
Support the sales team by prepping vehicles, walking customers through features, helping with deliveries, and keeping the lot and showroom in shape. Comes with training, benefits (medical, dental, life, 401(k)), Sundays off, and employee pricing on service and vehicles.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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