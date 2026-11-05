🔧 Statesville NC Maintenance Jobs With Multiple Openings

Statesville has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things, staying active, and working with your hands.

Below are several building and grounds roles hiring now in Statesville, NC.

Employer: Triple-S Steel Holdings, Inc.

Location: Statesville, NC (also supports Troutman location)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 6:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Maintain and repair production equipment like tube mills, cranes, pumps, motors, and electrical panels. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years of industrial maintenance experience and strong electrical/mechanical skills and want four long days with three-day weekends.

Employer: Land O'Lakes, Inc. (Purina Animal Nutrition)

Location: Statesville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.65 per hour

Shift: 1st shift, 6:00 AM – 2:30 PM; weekends/OT/holidays as needed

Keep the plant buildings, facilities, and grounds clean and safe so production can run smoothly. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of work experience, can handle active work (lifting up to 50 lbs, lots of movement), and want steady hours with a well-known employer.

Employer: Evergreen Heating & Air

Location: Statesville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000 – $100,000 per year, plus sign-on bonus up to $2,000 (based on experience)

Service and repair residential HVAC systems (heat pumps, gas furnaces, mini-splits, zoning systems) while working directly with homeowners. Best for techs with 5+ years of field experience and EPA certification who want strong benefits, weekly pay, and a family-owned shop that offers PTO, holidays, and a company vehicle.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail and flexibility than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.