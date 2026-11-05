📅 Classics & mocktails book club at Statesville Library

📅 Classics & Mocktails Book Club: Rebecca at Statesville Library

Love classic books and fun drinks (without alcohol)? The Statesville Library is hosting “Classics on the Rocks,” an in-person book club for adults.

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 6:00–7:00 PM, the group will discuss Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier in the Statesville Library Meeting Room.

You can:

Pick up a copy of this month’s book at the Statesville Library front desk , or

, or Read the ebook using the Libby App.

You’ll also learn how to make a themed mocktail, with all supplies provided free by the Iredell Friends of the Library.

For more information or future dates, contact Laura Tolbert, Library Program Specialist, at 704-878-3090 ext. 2400 or laura.tolbert@iredellcountync.gov.