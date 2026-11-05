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Statesville

📅 Teen & tween specialty ramen class at Statesville Library

3 days ago
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📅 Specialty Ramen class for teens & tweens

Teens and tweens are invited to level up their instant ramen at the Statesville Library.

Come learn how to turn plain packaged ramen into a fun, tasty meal with presenter Hannah Drum.

Details:

  • Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026
  • Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
  • Location: Statesville Library Meeting Room (Statesville Library)
  • Audience: Teens & Tweens ages 11–17
  • Category: Cooking

Great low-key weekend activity for young food lovers or anyone curious about cooking on a budget.

More Info: Specialty Ramen - Library Events -...

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