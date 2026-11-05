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Statesville
📅 Teen & tween specialty ramen class at Statesville Library
3 days ago
📅 Specialty Ramen class for teens & tweens
Teens and tweens are invited to level up their instant ramen at the Statesville Library.
Come learn how to turn plain packaged ramen into a fun, tasty meal with presenter Hannah Drum.
Details:
- Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Location: Statesville Library Meeting Room (Statesville Library)
- Audience: Teens & Tweens ages 11–17
- Category: Cooking
Great low-key weekend activity for young food lovers or anyone curious about cooking on a budget.
More Info: Specialty Ramen - Library Events -...
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