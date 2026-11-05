📅 Teen & tween specialty ramen class at Statesville Library

📅 Specialty Ramen class for teens & tweens

Teens and tweens are invited to level up their instant ramen at the Statesville Library.

Come learn how to turn plain packaged ramen into a fun, tasty meal with presenter Hannah Drum.

Details:

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Saturday, Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Statesville Library Meeting Room (Statesville Library)

(Statesville Library) Audience: Teens & Tweens ages 11–17

Category: Cooking

Great low-key weekend activity for young food lovers or anyone curious about cooking on a budget.