🏭 Statesville NC Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings Hiring Now

Statesville’s plants are busy and hiring across shifts right now. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: Statesville, NC

Type: Full-time, weekend day shift (12-hour)

Pay details: $0.75/hr shift differential plus performance bonus eligibility

Run and maintain paint-making equipment, help load/unload trucks, and keep production records in a clean, safety-focused plant. Weekend schedule (Fri–Sun plus some Mon) can free up your weekdays, and prior manufacturing or forklift experience is a big plus.

Employer: Quanex

Location: Statesville, NC

Type: Full-time, 6:00 am – 2:30 pm, Mon–Fri

Lead CNC work in an air-conditioned facility, setting up and running mills, lathes, grinders, EDM, and more with limited supervision. This role fits experienced machinists (about 5+ years) who know CAD/CAM and want solid benefits, bonus potential, and steady daytime hours.

Employer: Lineage

Location: Statesville, NC, US

Type: Full-time

Operate a stand-up reach truck in cold or dry storage, moving pallets in and out of high racks and tracking everything with an RF scanner. Good for someone comfortable with physical work, variable temperatures, and flexible shifts, with benefits and growth paths in a large logistics company.

Employer: 3A Composites USA

Location: Statesville, NC, US

Type: Full-time, 1st & 2nd shift (Mon–Thu)

Run a hotwire machine cutting foam blocks, keeping quality high for the lamination line while working four 10-hour days. Great if you like routine machine work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want strong benefits starting day one plus bonus program and 401(k) with up to 7% company contribution.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.