Which Oregon cities are best to enjoy retirement? Forbes weighs in

Oregon was the only state to have three cities show up on Forbes' " 25 Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement" list this year.

Following Forbes' Best Places to Retire in 2024 , this list emphasizes places to enjoy retirement. It also does not exclude locales that have high housing costs, with each of Oregon's winners above the national median for home prices.

Rather than focusing on value, Forbes selected the chosen cities on their "quality-of-life measures that affect the prospects for a happy and healthy retirement," including the ability to pursue passions and evaluated primary care doctor availability, crime rates, air quality, walkability and other factors.

Each city was considered for their art and culture, fine dining, lifelong learning, outdoor water activities, outdoor land activities and golf.

Bases on that criteria, the following Oregon cities made the list.

Eugene

Eugene was praised for its art and culture, outdoor lifestyle options, ability to audit college courses at the University of Oregon and local dining options. The Willamette River was also highlighted for offering water activities like rafting and kayaking, along with trails for bicycling, running and walking. While its median home price of $476,000 was 13% above the national median, and its cost of living was 7% above the national average, it wasn't the highest in those categories among other cities listed.

Bend

Bend was revered in three categories with Forbes dubbing it the "outdoors equivalent of Disneyland" for its endless outdoor and snow activities. It was also noted for its golf and water activities, highlighting the Deschutes River and its nearly two dozen golf courses. Bend's median home price of $748,000 was 77% above the national median and its cost of living was 31% above the national average.

Ashland

Ashland was noted in four categories for its fine dining options, lifelong learning, outdoor land activities, and its popular art and cultural scene, highlighting the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Ashland's median home price of $555,000 was 31% above the national median and its cost of living was 6% above the national average.

Ginnie Sandoval is the Oregon Connect Reporter for the Statesman Journal . Sandoval can be reached at GSandoval @gannett .com or on X at @ GinnieSandoval .

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Which Oregon cities are best to enjoy retirement? Forbes weighs in