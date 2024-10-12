Oregon State will be missing some serious firepower during its Week 7 road trip to Nevada.

OSU star running back Jam Griffin will not be available for the Beavers when they face off with the Wolf Pack in Reno at 4:30 p.m. Saturday , according to a report from ESPN reporter Pete Thamel.

Griffin left Oregon State's Week 6 win over Colorado State with an apparent leg injury.

This season, Griffin has racked up 450 yards on 73 carries (6.2 yards per carry) and four touchdowns.

When asked for an update during his Monday press conference, OSU coach Trent Bray said he was unsure if Griffin would be available against Nevada.

With Griffin out last week, standout junior Anthony Hankerson ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 26 carries. Bray said that amount of carries is "at the top end" of Hankeson's workload.

Hankerson, who spent last season at Colorado, leads OSU with 485 yards on 101 carries (4.8 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns this season.

Freshman Salahadin Allah is expected to take on a much greater role with Griffin sidelined. Walk-on Jake Reichle could also see an uptick in playing time.

"We'll get Salahadin more work and he'll be repping more this week as the No. 2 back if Jam's not available," Bray said. "He'll be ready to go."

Jarrid Denney covers high school sports and Oregon State for the Statesman Journal. He can be reached at JDenney@salem.gannett.com or on X @jarrid_denney

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Jam Griffin injury update: Will Oregon State's star running back play against Nevada?