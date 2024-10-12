Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Statesman Journal

    Jam Griffin injury update: Will Oregon State's star running back play against Nevada?

    By Jarrid Denney, Salem Statesman Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KH4qs_0w4hfhIv00

    Oregon State will be missing some serious firepower during its Week 7 road trip to Nevada.

    OSU star running back Jam Griffin will not be available for the Beavers when they face off with the Wolf Pack in Reno at 4:30 p.m. Saturday , according to a report from ESPN reporter Pete Thamel.

    Griffin left Oregon State's Week 6 win over Colorado State with an apparent leg injury.

    This season, Griffin has racked up 450 yards on 73 carries (6.2 yards per carry) and four touchdowns.

    When asked for an update during his Monday press conference, OSU coach Trent Bray said he was unsure if Griffin would be available against Nevada.

    With Griffin out last week, standout junior Anthony Hankerson ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 26 carries. Bray said that amount of carries is "at the top end" of Hankeson's workload.

    Hankerson, who spent last season at Colorado, leads OSU with 485 yards on 101 carries (4.8 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns this season.

    Freshman Salahadin Allah is expected to take on a much greater role with Griffin sidelined. Walk-on Jake Reichle could also see an uptick in playing time.

    "We'll get Salahadin more work and he'll be repping more this week as the No. 2 back if Jam's not available," Bray said. "He'll be ready to go."

    Jarrid Denney covers high school sports and Oregon State for the Statesman Journal. He can be reached at JDenney@salem.gannett.com or on X @jarrid_denney

    This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Jam Griffin injury update: Will Oregon State's star running back play against Nevada?

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    How Evan Stewart emerged as a game-wrecker in Oregon's win over Ohio State
    Statesman Journal1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard14 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today13 hours ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson6 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Yearly ‘Antler Alert’ reminds Kentuckians to drive safely and watch for deer
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post28 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile23 days ago
    Georgia board’s Trump loyalists OK rule to require ballot hand counts despite warnings by state AG
    The Current GA24 days ago
    After one-off lynx sighting, Wyoming surveys yield no proof of wildcats’ return
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt4 days ago
    THE JAXSON | The history of Jacksonville’s Norwood neighborhood
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 hours ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile27 days ago
    Migrants excluded from metro Denver homeless count report
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy