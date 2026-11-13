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Statesboro
Statesboro officer receives public service award
5 days ago
APO Larry Futch of the Statesboro Police Department has received the 2026 Bulloch County Public Safety Public Servant Meritorious Service Award from the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro for his service to the community. The department notes his compassion, professionalism, and strong commitment to residents in recognizing this honor.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Statesboro Police Department
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