Statesboro’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up across nursing, mental health, and recovery services. Here are a few solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in care work.

Employer: Journey

Journey Location: Statesboro, GA

Type: Full-time (11 AM – 7 PM)

Salary: Not listed

RN role in a long-term care setting, leading LPNs and CNAs and handling assessments, admissions, and care plans. Offers competitive pay, quarterly raises, attendance bonuses, 401(k), United Healthcare, free life insurance, and company smartphones for full-time staff.

Employer: Willingway

Location: Statesboro, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Front-desk and admissions role for a recovery facility, handling phone triage, pre-admission assessments, insurance verification, and client intake. Good fit if you’re organized, calm on the phone, and interested in mental health or substance use treatment.

Employer: CHE Behavioral Health Services

Location: Statesboro, GA (Skilled Nursing & Assisted Living)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: Not listed

Seeking fully licensed clinicians (Psychologist, LCSW, LPC, LMFT) to provide psychotherapy and behavioral health services to seniors in SNFs and assisted living. Offers health, dental, vision, malpractice coverage, 401(k) match, PTO, flexible scheduling, and AI-scribe tech to help with notes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.