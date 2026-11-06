🏥 Statesboro, GA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Statesboro’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big hospitals to small specialty clinics. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you want to stay local and work in care.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Statesboro, GA (Brampton Ave)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,000 – $172,000/year (for a 40-hr/week schedule; bonus eligible)

You’ll be the go-to medication expert, counseling patients, dispensing prescriptions, and giving immunizations in a busy retail setting. Walmart highlights strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO) and paid education programs through Live Better U.

Employer: East Georgia Regional Medical Center

Location: Statesboro, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on bedside role for an LPN on a med-surg unit, working under RN supervision. You’ll give meds, monitor vitals, help with daily care, and may float to areas like ortho, oncology, telemetry, or OB depending on need.

Employer: Affinity Foot & Ankle Specialists

Location: Statesboro, GA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour

Support a podiatrist in a smaller clinic setting—taking vitals, helping with patient care, and updating electronic health records. Some patient care experience helps, but it’s not required, and you get paid time off and paid sick time; apply by emailing affinityfootandankle@gmail.com.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.