Toys for Tots applications due Dec. 4 in Statesboro

Families in need can apply for Toys for Tots in Statesboro at the Outreach Center Classroom (Suite 1800), 515 Denmark Street, Statesboro, GA 30458, with the application deadline on Friday, December 4, 2026 at 4:00 PM. Applications may be turned in between 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM on these dates:

Monday, November 23 – Wednesday, November 25, 2026

Friday, November 27 – Saturday, November 28, 2026

Monday, November 30 – Tuesday, December 1, 2026

Thursday, December 3 – Friday, December 4, 2026

The application can be found online under Toys for Tots Statesboro, and approved applicants will be told their pick-up date, time, and place after review.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Fostering Bulloch Hope Chest