🏥 Statesboro GA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Statesboro’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from elder care to in-home support and pet health. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you’re ready for a change.

Employer: Pleasantview Nursing Center

Pleasantview Nursing Center Location: Statesboro, GA

Statesboro, GA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in both short-term rehab and long-term care, using your nursing skills to build and follow care plans for residents. This role includes leadership duties like helping orient and supervise staff, so it’s a good fit if you want responsibility and growth.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Mission Pet Health Location: Statesboro, GA

Statesboro, GA Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + monthly production bonus (no negative accrual)

Join a vet-led network that offers strong benefits, 401k with match, paid CE days, and mentorship while keeping local practice autonomy. Ideal if you want to focus on medicine and still have big-company support and growth paths.

Employer: Southern Choices of the Coast, LLC

Southern Choices of the Coast, LLC Location: Statesboro, GA & surrounding areas

Statesboro, GA & surrounding areas Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour

Support adults with developmental disabilities in their homes and community, helping with daily living, transportation, and social activities. This role offers flexible shifts, mileage reimbursement, and health, dental, and vision options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.