👔 Statesboro, GA Management Jobs with Multiple Openings

Statesboro has some solid leadership roles open right now, from campus events to construction project teams. If you’re ready to step up, these are worth a look.

Employer: Michael Page (top-ranked commercial GC)

Michael Page (top-ranked commercial GC) Location: Statesboro, GA (projects within ~60 miles)

(projects within ~60 miles) Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $75,000 – $95,000 + benefits

Help run commercial construction projects close to home with a contractor that’s growing fast (projected revenue tripling by 2026). Great fit if you have a construction management degree and want long-term growth in project leadership.

Employer: Georgia Southern University

Location: Statesboro Campus, Statesboro, GA

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: $46,000/year

Apply by: November 24, 2026 (review may start November 11, 2026)

Plan and run conferences and events on and off campus, from budgets and contracts to on-site logistics and marketing. Good for organized planners with a bachelor’s degree and 2+ years of event or conference experience who like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Tepa Companies

Location: Based in Statesboro, GA area; traveling role (first project at Fort Benning, GA)

Based in area; (first project at Fort Benning, GA) Type: Full-time, entry-level

Pay: $35 – $45/hour + per diem (as applicable)

Entry-level project engineer role aimed at May 2027 construction management (or related) grads. You’ll support project managers on schedules, documentation, and quality control while traveling to project sites and getting hands-on training and mentorship.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on the employer page, and it might be a better fit than it looks at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.