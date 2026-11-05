undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
👔 Statesboro, GA Management Jobs with Multiple Openings
Statesboro has some solid leadership roles open right now, from campus events to construction project teams. If you’re ready to step up, these are worth a look.
Assistant Project Manager - Statesboro
- Employer: Michael Page (top-ranked commercial GC)
- Location: Statesboro, GA (projects within ~60 miles)
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Salary: $75,000 – $95,000 + benefits
Help run commercial construction projects close to home with a contractor that’s growing fast (projected revenue tripling by 2026). Great fit if you have a construction management degree and want long-term growth in project leadership.
Conference Services Coordinator
- Employer: Georgia Southern University
- Location: Statesboro Campus, Statesboro, GA
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
- Salary: $46,000/year
- Apply by: November 24, 2026 (review may start November 11, 2026)
Plan and run conferences and events on and off campus, from budgets and contracts to on-site logistics and marketing. Good for organized planners with a bachelor’s degree and 2+ years of event or conference experience who like fast-paced, people-focused work.
Staff Project Engineer, Construction – May 2027 Graduate
- Employer: Tepa Companies
- Location: Based in Statesboro, GA area; traveling role (first project at Fort Benning, GA)
- Type: Full-time, entry-level
- Pay: $35 – $45/hour + per diem (as applicable)
Entry-level project engineer role aimed at May 2027 construction management (or related) grads. You’ll support project managers on schedules, documentation, and quality control while traveling to project sites and getting hands-on training and mentorship.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on the employer page, and it might be a better fit than it looks at first glance.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.