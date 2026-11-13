WASHINGTON — Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen has a considerable amount of support to shore up if he wants to become majority leader next Congress, a role New York Sen. Chuck Schumer appears far more likely to secure when votes are cast behind closed doors Dec. 1.

Van Hollen, a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, said during a press conference in Denver on Friday “it’s important to give Senate Democrats a choice.

“That’s what we just gave voters — all over the country — a choice,” he said. “They chose change, and I think that the Democratic caucus needs to be open to new ideas, a different way of governing and a different way of conducting and approaching politics.”

Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland speaks at a rally in support of federal workers outside the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 19, 2025. (Ashley Murray/States Newsroom)

Van Hollen also told reporters he will not run for the presidency in 2028. Earlier this year, the Maryland Democrat had said he was “kicking the tires” on a potential 2028 presidential bid.

Schumer, who has led Senate Democrats since 2017, is far more likely to secure the votes needed to continue on in that rule, judging from statements as of Friday.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on June 17, 2025. (Photo by Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom)

He wrote in a statement released shortly after Van Hollen announced his longshot challenge that he was “proud” of the number of seats Democrats flipped in this year’s midterm elections.

“I welcome any discussion about the future of our caucus and the important work ahead,” Schumer wrote. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together — 55 seats and counting is an amazing result – and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader. I look forward to leading our new Democratic majority and delivering for the American people.”

The comments indicate that Schumer has already locked in the votes needed to remain Democratic leader for the next two years.

El-Sayed backs Van Hollen

Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed told the Michigan Advance shortly before Van Hollen made his decision public that he planned to support his bid.

“I was the first to be calling on him as the next leader, so I would love to see him run, and I’d love to see him as our next leader,” El-Sayed said.

Minnesota Sen.-elect Peggy Flanagan posted her support for Van Hollen to social media, writing that he “is the leader and fighter we need to bring about real change, so no American is left behind.”

“Minnesotans are demanding change,” she wrote. “Democrats need to deliver. That starts with new voices in our leadership.”

Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin and Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who caucuses with Democrats, both indicated earlier this week they were open to voting for a challenger.

Sanders said during a press conference he would not be voting for Schumer, but Slotkin said she would only vote for a candidate who had a clear plan for how Democrats should lead in the majority.

“I think whoever wants to run this caucus should come forward with a plan on how they’re going to govern differently, what they’re going to do in the first 100 days to put money in people’s pockets and then in particular how they’re going to communicate differently,” Slotkin said, adding she did not intend to challenge Schumer.

Maine Sen.-elect Troy Jackson told reporters on Nov. 6 that he didn’t intend to vote for Schumer during leadership elections, according to WGME.

“I’ve already said, I told Senator Schumer I'm going to support somebody else, so that's no different now,” Jackson said at the time.

Schumer allies: Schatz, King, Baldwin

But other Senate Democrats rallied to Schumer as speculation swirled around Van Hollen and after the Maryland lawmaker formally announced his challenge.

Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz, who is likely to become whip next year, wrote in a statement that voters in this year’s elections “sent a clear message: they want us to lower costs, end a needless war, and fight corruption.

“Our caucus has the right to have a conversation about the path ahead, but we have no time to waste. We must move quickly to vote, unify, and get to work. I endorse Senator Schumer for leader and will be voting for him in the caucus election.”

Maine independent Sen. Angus King, who caucuses with the Democrats, wrote in a statement that “Schumer is one of the principal architects of the most successful election in modern history, and I see no reason to change the leadership that helped make that success possible.”

“Chuck has outlined an aggressive plan for the new Democratic majority which is directly responsive to the message we heard from the voters, and he has the experience and unique mastery of the Senate process to make it happen,” King added. “Why would you fire the manager when you just won the World Series?”

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin also made a reference to baseball when announcing her support for Schumer.

“The Brewers just had a record season, and next year is not the time to change our management,” she wrote. “The same is true in the Senate. Under Leader Schumer, Democrats won at least 55 seats. He earned his position as Majority Leader next Congress, and together we'll deliver for Wisconsin families.”

More senators’ opinions

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly indicated earlier this week that he would support Schumer, saying in a brief hallway interview that “he’s worked really hard to get this majority.”

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said Tuesday in a brief interview that he didn’t intend to share his thinking on the leadership races with reporters, though he didn’t explicitly say he’d support Schumer.

“All the discussions about caucus leadership I'm having with my colleagues,” he said. “I'm not trying to give messages through the press.”

Kaine said the most important policy work in the next Congress will be ending the war in Iran, undoing the tariffs and rescinding the changes to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that Republicans included in their “big, beautiful” law.

When asked by States Newsroom whether he believed Schumer is capable of accomplishing those goals for Democrats, he responded, “We are capable of doing them as a caucus.”

Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed, when asked whether he would support Schumer or a potential challenger, first said “I'm going to wait to see what develops. But Chuck has done a great job.”

He added a few seconds later he planned to support Schumer.

Nevadans back Schumer

Nevada Sens. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto both threw their support behind Schumer in social media posts Thursday night.

Rosen wrote Schumer “did the work to deliver what will soon be a 56-seat Senate majority against all odds, and I know he has the experience and the fight to continue leading our diverse caucus at this crucial moment.”

Cortez Masto wrote Schumer “was instrumental in Democrats flipping 8 - soon to be 9 - Senate seats and securing a historic majority.”