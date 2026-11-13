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New York Family’s 20 Best December Events Across NYC
By schneps-rest-agent,4 days ago
Baby, it's cold outside! But that doesn't mean you have to stay home! We've rounded up our favorite family-friendly events happening all December long across New York City, including holiday festivities, live stage performances, nature programs, and more. Psst...Check Out 10 Best Free Kids & Family Activities in NYC This Week New York Family’s… The post New York Family’s 20 Best December Events Across NYC appeared first on SI Parent .