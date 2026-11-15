Staten Island’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Northwell Health

Northwell Health Location: Staten Island, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (Northwell notes pay depends on experience, specialty, and credentials)

You’ll handle admissions, exams, daily rounds, orders, and discharges for surgery/ENT/urology patients, and work closely with attendings and nursing staff. Good fit if you’re a licensed NYS PA with NCCPA and BLS who likes a mix of days, evenings, nights, and some weekends.

Employer: NYS Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD)

Location: Staten Island, NY

Type: Full-time, NYS civil service (NY HELPS program)

Salary: Approx. $86,031 starting, plus $11,340 increased hiring, $35,000 geographic pay, and $4,150 downstate adjustment (with higher pay at job rate)

Lead infection prevention for individuals and staff: write and update policies, run surveillance, manage vaccine programs, and coordinate with public health agencies. Ideal if you’re a NY-licensed RN with infection control experience (or CIC/master’s/doctorate that meets the listed substitutions) and want strong state benefits, pension, and paid leave.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Location: Staten Island, NY

Type: Travel, 12-week contract

Schedule: 34.5 hours/week, 12-hour day shifts

Pay: $3,105 per week (includes taxable pay; stipend to be confirmed)

Short-term travel CT role with a strong weekly package and day shifts. Good option if you want travel pay, a 12-week commitment, and support from an agency founded by travel nurses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.