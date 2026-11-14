Staten Island is busy on the roads right now, and a few solid employers are hiring. If you like staying active and don’t mind getting your hands a little dirty, these are worth a look.

Employer: BPS US Inc

BPS US Inc Location: Staten Island, NY

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $28.00 – $32.00 per hour

Drive flatbeds and other trucks to deliver building materials to job sites and wholesale customers. This is a good fit if you have a CDL B, can handle manual transmission, and like a mix of driving, loading/unloading, and customer interaction.

Employer: Mavis Tire (Pep Boys brand)

Location: Staten Island, NY area

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly + weekly bonuses up to $800 total during intro period (amount not fully detailed)

No experience needed and paid training is included. You’ll install, rotate, and repair tires in a fast-paced shop, with chances to earn extra through weekly incentives and grow into a long-term automotive career.

Employer: Mavis Tire (Pep Boys brand)

Location: Staten Island, NY area

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive weekly pay + weekly incentive compensation (exact rate not listed)

For folks with 2+ years of auto repair experience, this role covers brakes, suspension, oil changes, and inspections. You’ll get benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and room to advance in a large, stable company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, location, or benefit that works for you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.