Staten Island’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from primary care to senior living and eye care. Here are several local roles hiring now, all based right on the Island.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Staten Island, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $240,000 – $250,000 per year

Outpatient-only adult family medicine with phone-only 1:4 call and a 15–20 patient/day load for solid work–life balance. Affiliated with a prestigious academic medical school, with leadership and research opportunities plus recruiter support for salary negotiation, licensing, and interviews.

Employer: The Veranda Assisted Living

Location: Staten Island, NY 10301

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $17.00 per hour

Overnight shift (11 PM–7 AM) leading resident safety and wellbeing in an assisted living community. You’ll oversee aides, handle incidents and emergencies, and keep communication flowing, with health insurance, paid time off, and free parking.

Employer: Eye Care of Jericho

Location: Staten Island, NY 10301

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour

Hands-on eye care role doing vision testing, assisting with minor procedures and lasers, and helping at the front desk with scheduling and insurance. Great fit if you have ophthalmology or pediatric office experience and want a mix of clinical and patient-facing work, plus 401(k) and PTO.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers on Staten Island are hiring in many directions right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.