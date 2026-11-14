Staten Island’s food scene is busy right now, and a few solid spots are hiring. If you like fast kitchens, good smells, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Magnolia Bakery

Magnolia Bakery Location: Staten Island, NY

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours per week )

Full-time (about ) Pay: $18.00 – $24.00 per hour

Hands-on role baking cakes, cookies, brownies, cheesecakes, pies, and cupcakes using Magnolia’s classic recipes. You’ll need at least one year of professional baking experience, be ready for a fast-paced kitchen, and you get an employee discount plus one free dessert per day.

Employer: Magnolia Bakery

Magnolia Bakery Location: Staten Island, NY

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours per week )

Full-time (about ) Pay: $17.00 – $21.00 per hour

Similar core work as the senior role—mixing, baking, and finishing Magnolia favorites while keeping a clean, safe station. Good fit if you have 1+ year baking experience, love details, and want to grow your skills with a well-known bakery (plus that daily free dessert).

Employer: Jersey Mike’s Subs (independently owned franchise)

(independently owned franchise) Location: Staten Island, NY

Type: Likely full-time (management role)

Likely full-time (management role) Pay: Not listed

Lead a crew of 3–7 in a busy sandwich shop—handling opening/closing, scheduling, training, inventory, and guest service. You’ll need QSR/fast food experience, to be 18+ with NYC Food Protection certification, and be ready to move fast and keep the store extra clean.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—you might find a shift or location that fits your life better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.