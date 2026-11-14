Retail is busy on Staten Island right now, especially in pharmacies and grocery stores. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Staten Island, NY

Staten Island, NY Type: Part-time , ~ 29 hrs/week

, ~ Pay: $19.00 – $28.00/hr

Application window: through 12/27/2026

Lead the store overnight when managers aren’t on site—supervise crew, handle customer issues, and make sure opening/closing tasks get done. Comes with part-time benefits like dental, vision, wellness resources, and employee discounts (based on eligibility).

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Staten Island, NY

Staten Island, NY Type: Part-time , ~ 29 hrs/week

, ~ Pay: $17.00 – $24.00/hr

Application window: through 12/27/2026

Great entry role if you’re 16+ and want retail or pharmacy experience—run the register, restock shelves, help in photo/beauty, and support the pharmacy when needed. Part-time benefits may include dental, vision, wellness resources, and employee discounts (based on eligibility).

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Staten Island, NY

Staten Island, NY Type: Full-time , 40 hrs/week

, Pay: $19.00 – $28.00/hr

Application window: through 01/13/2027

Full-time version of the overnight supervisor role—run the floor, coach the team, and keep the store on track for sales and service. Includes a full benefits package with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and wellness programs (based on eligibility).

Employer: Foot Locker

Location: Staten Island, NY

Staten Island, NY Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.50/hr

Help lead a busy sneaker store—coach the team, drive sales, and handle opening/closing and cash. Comes with potential bonus, employee discount, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) options, and clear paths to grow in retail leadership.

Employer: Wakefern Food Corporation (ShopRite)

Location: Staten Island, NY

Staten Island, NY Type: Not stated (grocery store role)

Not stated (grocery store role) Pay: $17.00 – $18.25/hr

Stock and rotate dairy products, keep cases clean, and help customers find what they need. This is a good fit if you’re okay with cooler temps, lifting up to 50 lbs, and staying active your whole shift.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same store.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.