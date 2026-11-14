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🐱 Gentle Staten Island Cats Ready for Loving Homes
These Staten Island kitties are safe at the shelter, but they’d much rather be curled up in a real home. Here are a few wonderful cats waiting at Animal Care Centers of NYC – Staten Island.
Rebel
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (about 8 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby and white
- Weight: About 6.9 lbs
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Staten Island
- Phone: (212) 788-4000
Rebel is an independent young kitty who likes to do her own thing. She has lived with other cats before, so she may do well in a multi-cat home with a proper introduction.
👉 Meet Rebel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cleopatra
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (about 8 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tabby and white
- Weight: About 6.75 lbs
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Staten Island
- Phone: (212) 788-4000
Cleopatra is a shy, sensitive girl who will need a patient adopter to help her feel safe. She has lived with other cats before, so a calm home with another friendly cat could be a nice match.
👉 Meet Cleopatra and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Snickers
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior (about 12 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico
- Weight: About 6 lbs
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Staten Island
- Phone: (212) 788-4000
Snickers is a sweet, social older gal who is ready to go home today. She’s also an independent kitty, happy to do her own thing but still enjoy your company. If you’ve been thinking about opening your heart to a senior cat, Snickers could be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Snickers and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Staten Island, NY, please consider visiting Animal Care Centers of NYC – Staten Island or calling (212) 788-4000 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.