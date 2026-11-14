These Staten Island kitties are safe at the shelter, but they’d much rather be curled up in a real home. Here are a few wonderful cats waiting at Animal Care Centers of NYC – Staten Island.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 8 months)

Young (about 8 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby and white

Weight: About 6.9 lbs

About 6.9 lbs Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Staten Island

Phone: (212) 788-4000

Rebel is an independent young kitty who likes to do her own thing. She has lived with other cats before, so she may do well in a multi-cat home with a proper introduction.

👉 Meet Rebel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 8 months)

Young (about 8 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tabby and white

Weight: About 6.75 lbs

About 6.75 lbs Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Staten Island

Phone: (212) 788-4000

Cleopatra is a shy, sensitive girl who will need a patient adopter to help her feel safe. She has lived with other cats before, so a calm home with another friendly cat could be a nice match.

👉 Meet Cleopatra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior (about 12 years)

Senior (about 12 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico

Weight: About 6 lbs

About 6 lbs Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Staten Island

Phone: (212) 788-4000

Snickers is a sweet, social older gal who is ready to go home today. She’s also an independent kitty, happy to do her own thing but still enjoy your company. If you’ve been thinking about opening your heart to a senior cat, Snickers could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Snickers and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Staten Island, NY, please consider visiting Animal Care Centers of NYC – Staten Island or calling (212) 788-4000 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.