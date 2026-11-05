📣 Staten Island Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple $80K+ Paths

Staten Island’s sales scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like building relationships and chasing big commissions. Here are several solid roles with clear growth paths and strong earning potential.

Employer: Hibu

Hibu Location: Staten Island, NY (hybrid field + home office)

(hybrid field + home office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $63,000 with year 1 on-target earnings around $100,000–$120,000 (uncapped commissions + monthly bonuses)

with (uncapped commissions + monthly bonuses) Why it’s worth a look: Sell websites, search and social ads, SEO, and more to local small businesses. You get best-in-class training (3 weeks classroom + 9 weeks field), a territory to grow your own book of business, and residual commissions for retaining clients.

Employer: Lakeshore Learning Materials

Location: Staten Island, NY (territory includes Hudson Valley/NYC; ~30% overnight travel)

(territory includes Hudson Valley/NYC; ~30% overnight travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$110,000 base + uncapped commission

base + Why it’s worth a look: Lead sales across K–12 education accounts—school districts, early childhood programs, and new markets like middle and high schools. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contribution, parental leave) and a national brand that backs you with marketing and sales support.

Employer: ADP

Location: Staten Island, NY (field-based in a local territory)

(field-based in a local territory) Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,200–$79,800/year base, plus potential bonus/commission

base, plus potential bonus/commission Why it’s worth a look: Great fit if you’re new to sales or coming from retail, hospitality, or the military. You’ll sell payroll and HR solutions to small businesses, with industry-leading sales training, uncapped commissions, incentive trips, and Day 1 benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading a few full postings can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.