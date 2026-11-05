🏥 Staten Island Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN & MD Roles Open

Staten Island’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with steady demand for nurses and specialists. If you’re ready for a change or a new contract, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Independent Living Association NYC

Independent Living Association NYC Location: Staten Island, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in residential settings supporting people with developmental disabilities. You’ll coordinate medical care, take part in interdisciplinary care planning, and oversee medication administration for individuals in the residences.

Requirements: B.A. or B.S. in Nursing preferred, current NY RN license, and 2–5 years RN experience. Experience in an ICF or IRA for developmentally disabled individuals is preferred.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

White Glove Placement, Inc. Location: Staten Island, NY 10301

Type: Travel healthcare contract (17 weeks)

Shift: 5x8 days

Estimated Gross Weekly Wage: $6,802 – $6,920

Travel endocrinology role at a leading healthcare facility, ideal if you want strong weekly pay and to build specialized experience. You’ll get recruiter support, health benefits if eligible, and access to other nationwide assignments.

Requirements: Valid state medical license plus strong communication, organizational, and interpersonal skills.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, check the full details, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.