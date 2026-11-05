🔧 Staten Island building & grounds jobs with multiple openings

Staten Island has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from property care to plant operations. If you like staying active and keeping spaces clean and safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: ArchCare

ArchCare Location: Staten Island, NY

Staten Island, NY Salary: $65,000/year

Type: Full-time, rotating shifts

Lead plant operations and environmental services in a healthcare setting—overseeing maintenance staff, safety logs, and facility readiness. Great fit if you have 5+ years in plant ops/EVS, HVAC/MEP knowledge, and want strong benefits like 403(b) and paid time off.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Staten Island, NY (on the road)

Staten Island, NY (on the road) Pay: $120–$240 per day

Type: Other / field-based

Hands-on role washing and detailing vehicles, inside and out—vacuuming, buffing, and paint correction. Good for someone who likes physical work, has an eye for detail, and enjoys working around cars.

Employer: The Domain Companies

Location: Staten Island, NY

Staten Island, NY Pay: $21/hour + bonus potential

+ bonus potential Type: Full-time

Keep a residential property looking sharp—trash pickup, common-area cleaning, unit turns, and helping with resident events. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) match, paid vacation/sick days, and holidays, plus chances to grow with a national real estate company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail, and it might be a better fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.