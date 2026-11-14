Stateline’s food and casino scene is busy year-round, and a few solid front-of-house roles are open right now. Good mix of entry-level and fast-paced spots where you can grow and pick up extra cash in tips.

Employer: The Lucky Beaver Bar & Burger

The Lucky Beaver Bar & Burger Location: Stateline, NV

Type: Other (on-site)

Other (on-site) Pay: $13.50–$15.00/hour DOE + tips

You’re the first face guests see at this busy 24/7 bar and burger spot. You’ll manage the waitlist, seat guests, handle calls and takeout questions, and keep the front of house flowing smoothly. Flexible schedule, meal discounts, and room to move up if you like the fast, high-energy vibe.

Employer: Bally’s Corporation

Location: Stateline, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Competitive salary (with annual performance reviews)

Support servers at Café Del Soul by keeping tables, chairs, and side stations clean and stocked. This is a good fit if you don’t mind moving fast, lifting up to 50 lbs, and working in a busy casino restaurant. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) + company match, and employee perks.

Employer: Bally’s Corporation

Location: Stateline, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Target: $12/hour (plus benefits)

Keep the bar running by stocking drinks, ice, and supplies, and helping bartenders set up and clean down. Entry-level friendly, but you’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, and working in changing temps. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and discounts.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.