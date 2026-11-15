Penn State’s 2026 campaign has been a tale of two halves, not unlike some of the games it’s played. After an 0-4 start to Big Ten play, the Nittany Lions have rattled off three consecutive conference wins coming out of their bye week, the latest being the best showing yet.

Under dark and gloomy State College skies, the Nittany Lions demolished Minnesota 42-14 on Saturday night, continuing an upward trajectory toward the end of head coach Matt Campbell’s first season at the helm.

“We had to become a team,” Campbell said after the game. “We were a group of players and a group of coaches that were trying to find our identity. I know there were some guys that came with us, some guys that we inherited, some guys that have been at Penn State, but the reality is, we had to create a real team, and the culture and the identity that we wanted to play with.”

Here are five changes that contributed to the team’s improved showings on the gridiron.

1. Running Back Resurgence

Penn State’s rushing attack has kicked into another gear over the last three victories, going from an average of 75 yards per game against Wisconsin, Northwestern, USC and Michigan to 224 yards per game against Purdue, Washington and Minnesota, a stark contrast regardless of caliber of opponent.

Taking the reins as the bell-cow back, Carson Hansen has contributed three straight games with 100+ yards from scrimmage after totaling just 132 all-purpose yards through the first four Big Ten games. While he didn’t participate in the second half with injury, Hansen’s stellar first-half performance on Saturday included a season-high 126 yards on just 12 carries with a touchdown.

Backing him up, Cam Wallace has contributed 273 yards and two scores, including a 135-yard outing against the Boilermakers and 82 yards on Saturday night.

The ascension of both backs has involved better vision and more yards after contact via broken tackles. The balance has taken pressure off quarterback Rocco Becht in the passing game.

“It’s awesome,” Becht said. “We had a play-action pass later on in the third quarter — I mean, it opened that up a lot. I’m super proud of the guys up front, they’ve been able to do a tremendous job the past two weeks in the pass game and the run game.”

2. Run Blocking

Going hand-in-hand with the improved ground game is better play from the big guys up front, who have created better rush lanes and found schemes they can excel at.

The offensive line seems to have fewer lapses in communication with blocking assignments, and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser has them doing what they do best.

“Yeah they’ve been able to communicate the best they have all year,” Becht said. “They’re playing for one another like we all are, but I think communication is key, and that’s what they’ve been able to do best.”

3. Protecting The Ball

During the Nittany Lions’ four-game skid, Becht had three touchdowns and five interceptions, including multi-pick games against the Wildcats and Wolverines.

During the last three games, he’s limited mistakes. With six touchdowns and no turnovers, Becht has showcased improved decision-making with the ball.

Additionally, Penn State hasn’t fumbled, winning the turnover battle in each of the last three outings, which keeps the team in rhythm and maximizes possessions.

4. Pass Rush

Penn State’s pass rush struggled initially, with no sacks by a defensive lineman throughout the losing streak and minimal pressures on opposing quarterbacks. The only player successfully getting home was linebacker Tony Rojas on blitzes.

That flipped with Yvan Kemajou’s first sack of the year against Purdue, plus numerous other opportunities in the backfield. Against Washington, Kemajou and defensive tackle Ty Blanding split a sack of mobile quarterback Demond Williams Jr.

On Saturday, defensive end Alex McPherson, defensive tackle Dallas Vakalahi and cornerback Ibn McDaniels all brought down pocket passer Drake Lindsey, who was under constant duress. Both the pass rushing moves and blitz packages/stunts from defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn improved during that stretch.

“I thought the defensive line did a great job tonight,” Campbell said. “I think we made some of the right changes and I think that group continues to play really good football, and Alex is certainly a big piece of that. It was a great sack tonight. I think he’s been really disruptive.”

5. Run defense

The Nittany Lions also solidified against the run, holding the Boilermakers to just 33 rushing yards, the Huskies to 134 and the Golden Gophers to 41, an average of 69.3. The longest run surrendered was a 27-yarder by Washington running back Jayden Limar.

That comes after getting gashed for 218.3 yards per game against the previous four foes, including a historically bad 413 ground yards surrendered against Northwestern.

The main difference has been better tackling, including from linebacker Kooper Ebel, who was credited by PFF with four missed tackles against the Wildcats but just two in the last three games. Ebel credited assistant linebackers coach Dan Connor for helping with the development.

Changes to personnel have also made a difference, with Marcus Neal Jr. shifting down to linebacker and Zion Tracy seeing more time at safety in place of Jeremiah Cooper. Against Minnesota, linebacker Cam Smith saw extended playing time for the first time since the nonconference, producing a career-high eight tackles with no whiffs.

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